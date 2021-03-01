Previewing Tuesday's games at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

The pick: Krause’s presence — or absence — will make a difference, but a slight edge to Skutt to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

CLASS A

No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (22-0) vs. No. 9 Millard North (14-9), 1:30 p.m.

Radio: 101.5 FM, 1480 AM in Lincoln; 1420 AM, 94.5 FM in Omaha

The game: Led by future Husker Alexis Markowski, the unbeaten Thunderbolts aim to make it two state titles in a row. Millard North claimed the lone wild card into the tourney after a district semifinal loss to Bellevue East.

The pick: The teams did not meet during the regular season, but the edge has to go to Pius to make it 23 wins in a row and 29 straight dating to last season.

No. 4 Lincoln Southwest (19-2) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (22-3), 4 p.m.

Radio: 101.5 FM, 1480 AM in Lincoln; 1420 AM, 94.5 FM in Omaha

The game: Southwest isn’t flashy but knows how to win, rattling off 15 consecutive victories after back-to-back losses. The Eagles have had one of their best seasons in years, with a young team that has the height to pose problems.