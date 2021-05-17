Previewing Tuesday's games at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

The Nebraska high school state baseball tournament continues Monday at Haymarket Park for Class A and at Werner Park for Class B.

The games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game. Here's a quick breakdown:

* * *

Class A

At Haymarket Park

Papillion-La Vista South (21-9) vs. Lincoln East (22-9), 1 p.m.

The Titans staved off elimination by knocking off Columbus 8-6 on Monday, ending the Discoverers' first trip to state since 1953. The Spartans couldn't hold a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 loss to Bellevue West on Monday night.

Fremont Bergan (17-7) vs. Millard South (31-5), 4 p.m.

The Knights came roaring back from a 1-0 loss Saturday to post an 11-3 victory over Lincoln Southwest. The top-ranked Patriots mustered two hits in a 4-3 loss to Millard West on Monday.

Millard West (26-11) vs. Bellevue West (29-4), 7 p.m.