Previewing Tuesday's games at the Nebraska state baseball tournament
BASEBALL

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

The Nebraska high school state baseball tournament continues Monday at Haymarket Park for Class A and at Werner Park for Class B.

The games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game. Here's a quick breakdown:

* * *

Class A

At Haymarket Park

Papillion-La Vista South (21-9) vs. Lincoln East (22-9), 1 p.m.

The Titans staved off elimination by knocking off Columbus 8-6 on Monday, ending the Discoverers' first trip to state since 1953. The Spartans couldn't hold a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 loss to Bellevue West on Monday night.

Fremont Bergan (17-7) vs. Millard South (31-5), 4 p.m.

The Knights came roaring back from a 1-0 loss Saturday to post an 11-3 victory over Lincoln Southwest. The top-ranked Patriots mustered two hits in a 4-3 loss to Millard West on Monday.

Millard West (26-11) vs. Bellevue West (29-4), 7 p.m.

The Wildcats pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to slip past Millard South on Monday in a rematch of the 2019 state final. The Thunderbirds got a strong effort from starter Dane Toman, who fanned 11 in a 2-1 win over Lincoln East.

Class B

At Werner Park

Elkhorn (20-11) vs. Norris (23-8), 1 p.m.

The Antlers stayed alive Monday behind the pitching of Malakai Vetock in a 5-1 win over Hastings. The Titans dropped into the losers bracket after falling 6-4 to Omaha Skutt. Norris is 3-0 vs. Elkhorn this season.

Central City (20-6) vs. Ralston (21-8), 4 p.m.

The Kernels (Central City/Fullerton/Centura) knocked out defending (2019) state champion Bennington 3-1 on Monday. The Rams fell 3-2 to Beatrice in their second straight extra-inning game.

Beatrice (16-6) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-6), 7 p.m.

The eighth-seeded Orangemen have been the surprise team of the tourney after wins over Hastings and Ralston. The SkyHawks pounded Central City and then slipped past Norris 6-4.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

