Previewing Tuesday's games at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

The Nebraska high school state baseball tournament continues Monday at Haymarket Park for Class A and at Werner Park for Class B.
The games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game. Here's a quick breakdown:
* * *
Class A
At Haymarket Park
Papillion-La Vista South (21-9) vs. Lincoln East (22-9), 1 p.m.
The Titans staved off elimination by knocking off Columbus 8-6 on Monday, ending the Discoverers' first trip to state since 1953. The Spartans couldn't hold a 1-0 lead in a 2-1 loss to Bellevue West on Monday night.
Fremont Bergan (17-7) vs. Millard South (31-5), 4 p.m.
The Knights came roaring back from a 1-0 loss Saturday to post an 11-3 victory over Lincoln Southwest. The top-ranked Patriots mustered two hits in a 4-3 loss to Millard West on Monday.
Millard West (26-11) vs. Bellevue West (29-4), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats pushed across the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to slip past Millard South on Monday in a rematch of the 2019 state final. The Thunderbirds got a strong effort from starter Dane Toman, who fanned 11 in a 2-1 win over Lincoln East.
Class B
At Werner Park
Elkhorn (20-11) vs. Norris (23-8), 1 p.m.
The Antlers stayed alive Monday behind the pitching of Malakai Vetock in a 5-1 win over Hastings. The Titans dropped into the losers bracket after falling 6-4 to Omaha Skutt. Norris is 3-0 vs. Elkhorn this season.
Central City (20-6) vs. Ralston (21-8), 4 p.m.
The Kernels (Central City/Fullerton/Centura) knocked out defending (2019) state champion Bennington 3-1 on Monday. The Rams fell 3-2 to Beatrice in their second straight extra-inning game.
Beatrice (16-6) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-6), 7 p.m.
The eighth-seeded Orangemen have been the surprise team of the tourney after wins over Hastings and Ralston. The SkyHawks pounded Central City and then slipped past Norris 6-4.
