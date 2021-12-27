 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Previewing Tuesday's girls basketball games at the Metro Holiday tournament
0 comments
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Previewing Tuesday's girls basketball games at the Metro Holiday tournament

Check out the latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

The first of four girls games in the Metro Holiday tournament begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter Arena. Top-ranked Millard South will play Omaha Benson, which will be the first contest in Nebraska to employ a 35-second shot clock.

The shot clock, something tournament organizers had pushed for in recent years, became a reality when the NSAA gave its approval on a trial basis.

How much that shot clock impacts games remains to be seen, said Patriots coach Bryce Meyers.

“I don’t think it will affect us a lot,” he said. “But it will be fun to see how teams react to it.”

The top two seeds — Millard South and Omaha Central — rarely need 35 seconds to set up their offenses. The 7-0 Patriots average almost 74 points per game, and the 8-0 Eagles average 72.

Those two teams met in the Holiday tourney final last year with Millard South prevailing 79-76 in the highest-scoring girls championship game in the event’s 46-year history.

The other three girls quarterfinals Tuesday will be Bellevue East vs. Gretna at 10:15 a.m., Bellevue West vs. Millard North at noon and Omaha Westside vs. Central at 1:45 p.m.

The four boys quarterfinal games will follow.

Girls games Tuesday

Omaha Benson (3-3) vs. Millard South (7-0), 8:30 a.m.

Sophomore center Je’Sani Green had 18 points and nine rebounds in the Bunnies’ 47-41 first-round win over Papillion-La Vista. The Patriots rolled to a 50-point victory over Omaha South in the opening round.

Gretna (6-2) vs. Bellevue East (5-2), 10:15

Dragons’ senior Grace Huntwork led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points in a 42-22 first-round victory over Elkhorn South. The Chieftains posted a 55-40 first-round win over Papillion-La Vista South as junior Mya Skoff poured in 23 points.

Millard North (6-1) vs. Bellevue West (6-1), noon

The Mustangs were pushed in the first round but prevailed 62-49 over Millard West. Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds with 19 points in a 61-26 opening-round win over Omaha Northwest.

Omaha Westside (4-2) vs. Omaha Central (8-0), 1:45 p.m.

The Warriors rallied from an early deficit to defeat Omaha Marian by 15 in the first round. The Eagles rolled past Omaha Burke 72-25 in the first round and should see the return of freshman guard Inia Jones, sidelined the past three weeks by a strained knee.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert