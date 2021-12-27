Previewing Tuesday's girls basketball games at the Metro Holiday tournament

The first of four girls games in the Metro Holiday tournament begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter Arena. Top-ranked Millard South will play Omaha Benson, which will be the first contest in Nebraska to employ a 35-second shot clock.
The shot clock, something tournament organizers had pushed for in recent years, became a reality when the NSAA gave its approval on a trial basis.
How much that shot clock impacts games remains to be seen, said Patriots coach Bryce Meyers.
“I don’t think it will affect us a lot,” he said. “But it will be fun to see how teams react to it.”
The top two seeds — Millard South and Omaha Central — rarely need 35 seconds to set up their offenses. The 7-0 Patriots average almost 74 points per game, and the 8-0 Eagles average 72.
Those two teams met in the Holiday tourney final last year with Millard South prevailing 79-76 in the highest-scoring girls championship game in the event’s 46-year history.
The other three girls quarterfinals Tuesday will be Bellevue East vs. Gretna at 10:15 a.m., Bellevue West vs. Millard North at noon and Omaha Westside vs. Central at 1:45 p.m.
The four boys quarterfinal games will follow.
Girls games Tuesday
Omaha Benson (3-3) vs. Millard South (7-0), 8:30 a.m.
Sophomore center Je’Sani Green had 18 points and nine rebounds in the Bunnies’ 47-41 first-round win over Papillion-La Vista. The Patriots rolled to a 50-point victory over Omaha South in the opening round.
Gretna (6-2) vs. Bellevue East (5-2), 10:15
Dragons’ senior Grace Huntwork led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points in a 42-22 first-round victory over Elkhorn South. The Chieftains posted a 55-40 first-round win over Papillion-La Vista South as junior Mya Skoff poured in 23 points.
Millard North (6-1) vs. Bellevue West (6-1), noon
The Mustangs were pushed in the first round but prevailed 62-49 over Millard West. Taryn Wharton led the Thunderbirds with 19 points in a 61-26 opening-round win over Omaha Northwest.
Omaha Westside (4-2) vs. Omaha Central (8-0), 1:45 p.m.
The Warriors rallied from an early deficit to defeat Omaha Marian by 15 in the first round. The Eagles rolled past Omaha Burke 72-25 in the first round and should see the return of freshman guard Inia Jones, sidelined the past three weeks by a strained knee.
