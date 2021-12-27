Previewing Tuesday's girls basketball games at the Metro Holiday tournament

The first of four girls games in the Metro Holiday tournament begins Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Baxter Arena. Top-ranked Millard South will play Omaha Benson, which will be the first contest in Nebraska to employ a 35-second shot clock.

The shot clock, something tournament organizers had pushed for in recent years, became a reality when the NSAA gave its approval on a trial basis.

How much that shot clock impacts games remains to be seen, said Patriots coach Bryce Meyers.

“I don’t think it will affect us a lot,” he said. “But it will be fun to see how teams react to it.”

The top two seeds — Millard South and Omaha Central — rarely need 35 seconds to set up their offenses. The 7-0 Patriots average almost 74 points per game, and the 8-0 Eagles average 72.

Those two teams met in the Holiday tourney final last year with Millard South prevailing 79-76 in the highest-scoring girls championship game in the event’s 46-year history.

The other three girls quarterfinals Tuesday will be Bellevue East vs. Gretna at 10:15 a.m., Bellevue West vs. Millard North at noon and Omaha Westside vs. Central at 1:45 p.m.