Previewing Tuesday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament begins Tuesday with four quarterfinal boys matches in Class A. Here are quick previews of each one.
Rankings according to The World-Herald.
CLASS A BOYS FIRST ROUND
No. 2 Omaha South (17-1) vs No. 6 Millard West (10-7), 10 a.m.: They played twice in the span of five days in late April, both South wins. But they were different matches — a 3-2 comeback victory for the defending champs, and a 5-1 Packers victory in the finals of their own tournament. All six of Millard West’s in-state losses this season are to fellow state tournament teams. The last time these two matched up at state was in the 2015 semifinals, a match the Wildcats won on their way to a title. An interesting way to kick off day one at the state tournament.
No. 3 Gretna (15-3) vs No. 8 Lincoln Southeast (11-4), 1 p.m.: After starting the season with 11 straight wins, Gretna battled injuries down the stretch and lost three of its next five. A dramatic come-from-behind victory in the district final over Omaha Bryan put the Dragons in the tournament. Southeast survived a shootout scare from Norfolk in its first postseason match, then beat a quality Westside team a few days later for a district crown. The Knights are making their first state tournament appearance since 2013. They’re seeking their first win at state since 2005.
No. 1 Lincoln Southwest (15-0) vs No. 10 Grand Island (10-5), 4 p.m.: The conference cohorts opened the season against each other, a 3-2 Southwest win. Grand Island actually led 2-0 before the Silver Hawks — the state’s only unbeaten boys team — came back. It was the first of four one-score matches Southwest pulled out this season. They outscored all other opponents 54-1. Grand Island has won four straight, six of its last seven and 10 of 12 since an 0-3 start to the season. These two met in the opening round in 2018 as well, a match Southwest won 1-0.
No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (12-5) vs No. 7 Millard South (13-5), 7 p.m.: Since losing to Millard South in the 2008 state final, Prep has reached the championship match seven times and won three titles. Millard South is back at the state tournament for the first time since then. It’s one last right for departing coach Jim Cooney, who will coach the final match of his 23rd year with the Patriots in Morrison Stadium, a fitting sendoff for a local legend in the sport. He’s hoping that doesn’t come until next week though. Millard South won in a shootout when the teams met in md-April.