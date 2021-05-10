Previewing Tuesday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

CLASS A BOYS FIRST ROUND

No. 2 Omaha South (17-1) vs No. 6 Millard West (10-7), 10 a.m.: They played twice in the span of five days in late April, both South wins. But they were different matches — a 3-2 comeback victory for the defending champs, and a 5-1 Packers victory in the finals of their own tournament. All six of Millard West’s in-state losses this season are to fellow state tournament teams. The last time these two matched up at state was in the 2015 semifinals, a match the Wildcats won on their way to a title. An interesting way to kick off day one at the state tournament.