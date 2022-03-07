Previewing Tuesday's matchups at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Tuesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

Games Tuesday

Class A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

BOYS

No. 3 Millard North (23-2) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South (16-8), 1:30 p.m.: In their first meeting, the defending champion Mustangs defeated Elkhorn South 57-47. Creighton-bound Jasen Green averages a double-double for Millard North. Elkhorn South, which won Class B in 2015, is in the Class A field for the first time. Radio: none.

No. 4 Gretna (18-6) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (19-7), 3:15: Gretna, like Elkhorn South at state in Class A for the first time, won at Central 56-50. Gretna also owns wins over Bellevue West and Westside. Central, in as an at-large team, hopes to turn its fortunes around in coach Eric Behrens’ final season after losing two of its past three games. Radio: none.

No. 1 Bellevue West (23-3) vs. No. 9 Lincoln Pius X (18-7), 6: Their first meeting was in December, when West won 95-68. The Thunderbirds have won 13 in a row, Pius X eight of its past nine. Radio: 103.3, 1240, Lincoln.

No. 2 Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (17-7), 7:45: Westside junior Tate Odvody was red-hot the night Westside beat their rival 82-43. Prep’s offense is fueled by UNO-bound Luke Jungers and Martel Evans. Radio: 1420, 106.5, Omaha.

CLASS C-1

At Devaney Center

All games on NCN (Cox 116)

No. 3 Wahoo (23-2) vs. No. 8 Fort Calhoun (20-5), 9 a.m.: These are one-time rivals in the Capitol Conference, but Wahoo has moved on to the Trailblazer Conference. Fort Calhoun is at state for the first time since 1923. Sophomore guard Grayson Bouwman averages 17.5 ppg. for the Pioneers.

No. 6 Auburn (23-3) vs. No. 5 Omaha Concordia (22-3), 10:45: During its run to a third consecutive state title last year, Auburn needed two overtimes to defeat the Mustangs 39-37 in the semifinals. The Bulldogs’ losses are by a total of five points. Radio: 101.3, Auburn.

No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (24-1) vs. No. 4 Ogallala (22-4), 1:30: Both teams missed last year’s tournament after qualifying in 2020, when Ashland lost in the first round and Ogallala was runner-up. Cale Jacobsen averages 16 for the Jays, Jeron Gager 17 for Ogallala. Radio: 106.5, Ogallala; 93.5, Paxton.

No. 2 Kearney Catholic (25-1) vs. No. 7 Wayne (24-3), 3:15: Wayne beat the Stars 59-52 in last year’s opening round. The Blue Devils must crack a Kearney Catholic defense allowing only 37 points a game. The Stars’ only loss is to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt. Radio: 1480, 92.1, Kearney; 1550, 92.7, Hastings; 97.5, Norfolk; 98.9, 1590, Wayne.

CLASS D-2

At Lincoln Southeast

No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (24-2) vs. No. 8 Shelton (19-7), 9 a.m.: Shelton returns to state for the first time since 1995 to face a team that took fourth last year. The Bulldogs are young, with sophomores Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons their top two scorers. St. Mary’s senior Aidan Hedstrom averages 19.6 points. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 98.9, Kearney.

No. 4 Wynot (23-2) vs. No. 5 Osceola (21-5): 10:45: One of these teams will go farther than last year when both fell in the first round. The only loss for either in their class was Osceola’s 63-60 setback to Lincoln Parkview in the finals of a loaded subdistrict. Radio: 93.1, Yankton; 93.5, Columbus.

At Lincoln Southwest

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (22-5) vs. No. 7 Mullen (18-8), 6: It’s the second straight year they meet in the first round. Sacred Heart came from eight down to win 49-47 and went on to its 11th state title for coach Doug Goltz, still perfect in title games. Clayton Moore (19.6 ppg.) is not a Lone Ranger for the Broncos, as Trevor Kuncl adds 16 a game. Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, 1230, Falls City.

No. 9 Hyannis (23-3) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (18-6), 7:45: Hyannis qualified for the first time in a decade. Liam Kostman, a 6-7 senior, averages 18.5 points and seven boards. Parkview has three averaging in double figures, led by Viktar Kachalouski at 15.5. Radio: 103.3, 1240, Lincoln.

