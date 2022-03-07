Previewing Tuesday's matchups at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Tuesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.
Games Tuesday
CLASS B
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. No. 6 Waverly (12-11), 9 a.m.: The defending champion Wolves avenged their only loss, defeating Omaha Skutt 62-60 in subdistricts on a last-second basket by Britt Prince. Waverly punched its state tourney ticket the hard way, going on the road to defeat Scottsbluff 50-48 in a district final. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.
No. 3 Norris (20-4) vs. No. 5 York (21-4), 10:45 a.m.: A four-time runner-up – including last year -- Norris earned a trip back to state with a convincing district-final win over Gering. The Dukes reached state for the second straight year after grinding out a five-point win over Grand Island Northwest in the district final. Radio: 99.5, Fairbury; 103.5, 95.9, 1370, York.
No. 2 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 8 Blair (18-6), 6 p.m.: The SkyHawks, seeking their first state title in their eighth tourney appearance, won 23 in a row before falling to Elkhorn North in subdistricts. Blair earned its first state-tourney berth in 24 years. The Bears won consecutive titles in 1989 and 1990. TV: NCN. Radio: 97.3, Blair.
No. 4 Adams Central (22-3) vs. No. 9 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45: Adams Central is making its sixth trip to state and third in the past four years. The Lady Orange – seeking their first title in appearance No. 13 -- had a close call in their district final but outlasted Elkhorn 44-41 in overtime. TV: NCN. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings; 1450, Beatrice.
CLASS C-2
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2) vs. No. 8 Elkhorn Valley (22-4), 1:30 p.m.: The Hawkettes might still be smarting from last year’s C-1 final when they squandered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter against North Bend. Elkhorn Valley will be making its 13th trip to state and have won the championship twice. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings; 780, 105.9, Norfolk.
No. 5 Crofton (22-4) vs. No. 4 Ponca (24-1), 3:15: It wouldn’t be a state tourney without the nine-time champion Warriors, who have qualified 14 of the past 16 years. Ponca split a pair of games against Crofton and is back for the fourth straight year. Crofton beat the Indians 48-42 in last year’s final. Radio: 780, 105.9, Norfolk; 94.7, Norfolk; 104.9, Wayne; 93.1, Yankton.
No. 3 West Point GACC (25-1) vs. No. 7 Oakland-Craig (18-7), 6: The Bluejays head back to state for the 24th time – fifth on the all-time list – in quest of their seventh title. Oakland-Craig qualified for state for the third time in four years by defeating Gordon-Rushville in a district final. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 94.7, Norfolk; 106.7, Norfolk.
No. 2 Bridgeport (24-1) vs. No. 6 Sutton (22-4), 7:45: The Bulldogs, who boast the high-scoring Loomis-Goltl sisters, will seek to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish. Sutton is heading to state for the 18th time but the first since 2015. Radio: 98.7, Sidney; 960, 100.3, Scottsbluff.
CLASS D-1
At Lincoln Southwest
No. 1 Fremont Bergan (18-6) vs. No. 7 BDS (23-4), 9 a.m.: The Knights, who finished third last season, head back to state for the fifth straight year. BDS, making its sixth appearance since 2016, was runner-up in 2018. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 99.5, Fairbury.
No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (19-6) vs. No. 8 Nebraska Christian (20-5), 10:45: The Bulldogs look to make amends after falling in the first round last year. Nebraska Christian, near Central City, is making its first state tourney trip after defeating Alma in a district final. Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 93.5, Columbus; 100.3, Central City.
No. 2 Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (13-15), 1:30 p.m.: The Knights reached state last year but were ousted in the first round by eventual D-1 runner-up Pleasanton. Cedar, which finished fourth last year, plays one of the most challenging schedules in D-1 so don’t let its record fool you. Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 97.5, Norfolk; 93.1, Yankton.
No. 4 Shelton (25-1) vs. No. 9 Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8), 3:15: Shelton, making its first state tourney appearance, lost only to Class C-2 Centura. The Cougars, making their first state tourney trip as a co-op, defeated Johnson-Brock in a district final. Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 106.7, Norfolk.
