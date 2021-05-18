Previewing Wednesday’s matchups at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

Below is World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson's preview of Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.
* * *
Class A
At Haymarket Park
Lincoln East (23-9) vs. Millard West (27-11), 10 a.m.
The Spartans bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Bellevue West on Monday night to eliminate Papillion-La Vista South 8-5 on Tuesday. East beat Millard West 7-2 during the season. The Wildcats are 3-0 in the tourney after a Tuesday night win over Bellevue West.
Millard South (32-5) vs. Bellevue West (29-5), 1 p.m.
The Patriots stayed alive Tuesday with a 16-7 win over Fremont Bergan. Millard South beat Bellevue West 7-3 during the regular season. The Thunderbirds suffered their first tourney loss Wednesday night against Millard West.
Class B
At Werner Park
Norris (24-8) vs. Beatrice (17-6), 10 a.m.
The Titans stormed back from a loss to Omaha Skutt to eliminate Elkhorn 11-4 on Tuesday behind the six RBIs of Kale Fountain. The eighth-seeded Orangemen continued their remarkable run, staying unbeaten in the tourney with a 4-3 win over Omaha Skutt.
Ralston (22-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-7), 1 p.m.
The Rams rallied from a three-run deficit in the seventh to defeat Central City 6-5 in eight innings Tuesday. The SkyHawks fell just short against Beatrice, closing within a run in the seventh before falling short.
