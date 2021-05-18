Previewing Wednesday’s matchups at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

Below is World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson's preview of Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Class A

At Haymarket Park

Lincoln East (23-9) vs. Millard West (27-11), 10 a.m.

The Spartans bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Bellevue West on Monday night to eliminate Papillion-La Vista South 8-5 on Tuesday. East beat Millard West 7-2 during the season. The Wildcats are 3-0 in the tourney after a Tuesday night win over Bellevue West.

Millard South (32-5) vs. Bellevue West (29-5), 1 p.m.

The Patriots stayed alive Tuesday with a 16-7 win over Fremont Bergan. Millard South beat Bellevue West 7-3 during the regular season. The Thunderbirds suffered their first tourney loss Wednesday night against Millard West.

Class B

At Werner Park

Norris (24-8) vs. Beatrice (17-6), 10 a.m.