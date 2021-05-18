 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Previewing Wednesday’s matchups at the Nebraska state baseball tournament
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

Previewing Wednesday’s matchups at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

Beatrice and Hastings opened the Class B State tournament on Saturday in Omaha.

Below is World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson's preview of Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament.

* * *

Class A

At Haymarket Park

Lincoln East (23-9) vs. Millard West (27-11), 10 a.m.

The Spartans bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Bellevue West on Monday night to eliminate Papillion-La Vista South 8-5 on Tuesday. East beat Millard West 7-2 during the season. The Wildcats are 3-0 in the tourney after a Tuesday night win over Bellevue West.

Millard South (32-5) vs. Bellevue West (29-5), 1 p.m.

The Patriots stayed alive Tuesday with a 16-7 win over Fremont Bergan. Millard South beat Bellevue West 7-3 during the regular season. The Thunderbirds suffered their first tourney loss Wednesday night against Millard West.

Class B

At Werner Park

Norris (24-8) vs. Beatrice (17-6), 10 a.m.

The Titans stormed back from a loss to Omaha Skutt to eliminate Elkhorn 11-4 on Tuesday behind the six RBIs of Kale Fountain. The eighth-seeded Orangemen continued their remarkable run, staying unbeaten in the tourney with a 4-3 win over Omaha Skutt.

Ralston (22-8) vs. Omaha Skutt (19-7), 1 p.m.

The Rams rallied from a three-run deficit in the seventh to defeat Central City 6-5 in eight innings Tuesday. The SkyHawks fell just short against Beatrice, closing within a run in the seventh before falling short.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert