Previewing Wednesday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Wednesday with four quarterfinal girls matches in Class A. Here are quick previews of each one.
Rankings according to The World-Herald.
CLASS A GIRLS FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Gretna (18-1) vs. Kearney (12-5), 10 a.m.: A mismatch on paper, but one that could carry its fair share of intrigue for a couple of reasons. It's the first time this season Gretna is coming off a loss. The Dragons, new owners of the Class A single-season scoring record, had their lowest offensive output of the season in a shootout loss in the district final. Kearney has won eight of its last nine, with a loss to Lincoln East the only setback in that stretch. The Bearcats have gone scoreless in each of their last five state tournament matches.
No. 3 Lincoln East (15-1) vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South (13-4), 1 p.m.: A midseason shootout loss to crosstown rival Lincoln Southwest is the only stain on an otherwise dominant season for East. The Spartans have outscored opponents 90-8 in all other matches. Papio South is seeking its first state tournament win in program history. After losing three in a row in the regular season — all to tournament qualifiers — the Titans have won five of six to carry some momentum into a second-straight state appearance.
No. 2 Lincoln Southwest (15-0) vs. No. 5 Millard North (11-7), 4 p.m.: Two teams that feel like they still have something to prove — and for very different reasons. Southwest is the only unbeaten girls team left in Nebraska, thanks to Millard North’s upset of Gretna in the district championship. The Mustangs, who missed the state tournament in 2019, have won 13 consecutive first-round matches. After losing tourney openers in seven of their first eight appearances, Southwest has reached four straight semifinals.
No. 4 Omaha Marian (14-3) vs. No. 10 North Platte (15-4), 7 p.m.: Marian has won eight straight state tournament openers. The Crusaders have found their way down the stretch, reeling off nine straight wins and giving up only two goals in that stretch. If North Platte is seeking reasons for optimism, their play down the stretch should do the trick. The Bulldogs have won 13 of their last 14 matches, with only a 3-1 loss to Lincoln East as a setback. Senior midfielder Gracie Haneborg has 31 goals on the season, second most in the Class A field.