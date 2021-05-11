Previewing Wednesday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

CLASS A GIRLS FIRST ROUND

No. 1 Gretna (18-1) vs. Kearney (12-5), 10 a.m.: A mismatch on paper, but one that could carry its fair share of intrigue for a couple of reasons. It's the first time this season Gretna is coming off a loss. The Dragons, new owners of the Class A single-season scoring record, had their lowest offensive output of the season in a shootout loss in the district final. Kearney has won eight of its last nine, with a loss to Lincoln East the only setback in that stretch. The Bearcats have gone scoreless in each of their last five state tournament matches.