Previewing Wednesday's matches at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

The 2021 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament begins Wednesday in Lincoln. Here's a preview of all of Wednesday's matches, which will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Rankings are according to The World-Herald.
* * *
CLASS B
North court
No. 9 Adams Central (19-14) vs. No. 1 Norris (33-2), 9 a.m.
The Patriots earned their ticket to state with a gritty, five-set district final road win against Sidney. The Titans, last year’s state runner-up, are seeking their fourth title and first since 2014.
No. 7 York (26-9) vs. No. 4 Elkhorn North (21-11), 11 a.m.
The Dukes return to state for the second straight year in quest of their first state title. The Wolves, who did not play York this season, qualified for state for the first time in their second year of varsity play.
South court
No. 2 Omaha Skutt (31-7) vs. No. 8 Omaha Duchesne (20-16), 9 a.m.
The SkyHawks, who are 2-0 against their fellow River Cities Conference rival, are seeking their state-record seventh straight championship. The Cardinals have been to state five of the past six years but have been ousted each time by Skutt.
No. 3 Waverly (23-11) vs. No. 6 Grand Island Northwest (24-11), 11 a.m.
Several losses for Waverly, making its fourth straight trip to state, have come against ranked Class A foes. Northwest set a state record this year, reaching the tourney for the 21st consecutive time — breaking a tie with Bellevue West (1987-2006) and Lincoln Pius X (1995-2014).
CLASS C-1
North court
No. 9 Pierce (27-5) vs. No. 4 Kearney Catholic (31-4), 1 p.m.
The Bluejays, making their first state tourney appearance since 2003, have dropped just one set in their last eight matches. The Stars are making their 20th trip to state in search of their fifth title and first since 2015.
No. 6 Columbus Lakeview (30-4) vs. No. 5 Syracuse (28-1), 3 p.m.
The Vikings return to state for the second straight year after reaching the tourney in 2020 for the first time in 29 years. The Rockets, whose only loss came against Class D-1 Elmwood-Murdock, were ousted in last year’s first round by Lakeview.
South court
No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (30-1) vs. No. 8 Gothenburg (27-8), 1 p.m.
The Crusaders of longtime coach Sharon Zavala will be making their 33rd trip to state, tied with Omaha Marian for second all-time. The Swedes, who lost a tough five-set match against top-seeded Kearney Catholic in subdistricts, are making their first tourney appearance.
No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (35-2) vs. No. 2 Wahoo Neumann (28-6), 3 p.m.
The top two teams in the World-Herald ratings square off for the third time, with the Warriors having won the first two. Lutheran lost a five-set marathon in last year’s semifinals to St. Paul. The Cavaliers — seeking their first title — are making their fifth appearance at state in the past seven years.
CLASS A
North court
No. 9 Fremont (22-8) vs. No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South (37-0), 5 p.m.
The Tigers are the Class A new kid on the tourney block, reaching state as a wild card for the first time since 1983. The Titans, ranked third nationally, are seeking to become the first undefeated Class A team since Papio South went 37-0 in 2011.
No. 5 Elkhorn South (27-7) vs. No. 6 Gretna (25-8), 7 p.m.
The defending state champion Storm have won 14 of their last 15 matches, losing only to Omaha Westside in a Metro Conference tournament semifinal. The Dragons, who outlasted Bellevue West in a tight district final, are 0-3 against Elkhorn South this season.
South court
No. 2 Millard West (26-6) vs. No. 8 Papillion-La Vista (23-12), 5 p.m.
The Wildcats, who have been ranked second behind Papio South most of the season, are making their 11th straight trip to state in quest of their first title. The Monarchs are making their state-leading 36th appearance and 16th in the past 17 years.
No. 3 Lincoln Southwest (30-4) vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside (25-11), 7 p.m.
The 30-win Silver Hawks seek to stick around the state tourney longer this season, having been eliminated in the first round in their past seven trips. The Warriors, making their first state appearance since 2002, are winless in three matches against Southwest.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH