Previewing Wednesday's matches at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

No. 3 Waverly (23-11) vs. No. 6 Grand Island Northwest (24-11), 11 a.m.

Several losses for Waverly, making its fourth straight trip to state, have come against ranked Class A foes. Northwest set a state record this year, reaching the tourney for the 21st consecutive time — breaking a tie with Bellevue West (1987-2006) and Lincoln Pius X (1995-2014).

CLASS C-1

North court

No. 9 Pierce (27-5) vs. No. 4 Kearney Catholic (31-4), 1 p.m.

The Bluejays, making their first state tourney appearance since 2003, have dropped just one set in their last eight matches. The Stars are making their 20th trip to state in search of their fifth title and first since 2015.

No. 6 Columbus Lakeview (30-4) vs. No. 5 Syracuse (28-1), 3 p.m.

The Vikings return to state for the second straight year after reaching the tourney in 2020 for the first time in 29 years. The Rockets, whose only loss came against Class D-1 Elmwood-Murdock, were ousted in last year’s first round by Lakeview.

South court

No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic (30-1) vs. No. 8 Gothenburg (27-8), 1 p.m.