Previewing Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

Games Wednesday

CLASS B

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (23-1) vs. No. 5 Platteview (21-6), 1:30 p.m.: How much scoring support Connor Millikan’s teammates provide will tell whether the Trojans can stay with the tournament favorites. They will have trouble defending against Skutt’s big front court and James Gninefou. TV: News Channel Nebraska (1116 on Cox). Radio: 103.1 Auburn. Stu’s pick: Skutt

No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (20-4) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (17-5), 3:15: Both are coming off close wins. Roncalli played extra basketball — what’s new when the Crimson Pride play at state? — to defeat Waverly in double OT and Beatrice needed Shelton Crawford’s shot to sink Scottsbluff. Like with Skutt-Platteview, the teams didn’t meet in the regular season. TV: NCN. Radio: 1450 Beatrice. Stu’s pick: Roncalli

CLASS C-2

At Devaney Center

No. 7 Amherst (23-4) vs. No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3), 1:30 p.m.: It’s a rematch from the subdistrict final, which defending state champion GICC won 47-39. TV: NCN. Radio: 1430, 105.5 Grand Island; 98.9 Kearney. Stu’s pick: GICC

No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (22-4) vs. No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (26-1), 3:15: It’s a rematch of the subdistrict final that Norfolk Catholic won 39-36 to snap HLHF’s winning streak at 28. The Bulldogs went to overtime Monday to defeat Howells-Dodge in the rematch of last year’s D-1 final. TV: NCN. Radio: 94.7, 106.7 Norfolk; 107.9 West Point. Stu’s pick: HLHF

CLASS D-1

At Devaney Center

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (24-2) vs. No. 5 Burwell (24-3), 9 a.m.: One of these teams will be playing Friday for a first state title. NPSP has won 20 in a row, Burwell 11. Jack Heiss for NPSP and Burwell's Dillon Critel, who had 35 points Monday, will make this an entertaining game if both are on. TV: NCN. Radio: 1240, 106.1 North Platte; 103.9, Ord. Stu’s pick: NPSP

No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton (24-3) vs. No. 3 Loomis (24-4), 10:45: DCS needed a comeback to defeat Mead 48-44 Monday. Loomis got past the first round for the first time in four consecutive tournament appearances. TV: NCN. Radio: 105.3 McCook; 93.1 Lexington; 98.9 Kearney. Stu’s pick: DCS

