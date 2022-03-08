 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Previewing Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.

Games Wednesday

Class A at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Millard South (27-0) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (20-5), 6 p.m.: The Patriots looked good in a first-round victory over Bellevue West, rolling to a 17-point win. The Silver Hawks turned in a stellar defensive effort in the opening round, holding fourth-ranked Omaha Central to a season-low 38 points. TV: NCN. Radio: 1420, 94.5 Omaha. Mike's pick: Millard South 

No. 3 Fremont (25-2) vs. No. 2 Lincoln High (22-2), 7:45: The Tigers were impressive in a first-round win, knocking out two-time defending champ Lincoln Pius X. The Links closed on a 12-0 run to pull away from Bellevue East in the other first-rounder. TV: NCN. Radio: 1340 Fremont; 103.3, 1240 Lincoln. Mike's pick: Fremont 

Class C-1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran (23-3) vs. No. 8 Gothenburg (19-7), 9 a.m.: The top-seeded Warriors struggled in their opener against BRLD but pulled out a 33-32 victory. The Swedes avenged three earlier losses against Broken Bow with a 45-43 first-round win. TV: NCN. Radio: 101.5, 1480 Lincoln; 100.1 Cozad. Mike’s pick: Lincoln Lutheran

No. 2 North Bend (25-2) vs. No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (21-5), 10:45: The two-time defending champion Tigers pulled away for a 12-point win Monday over Malcolm. The Crusaders, seeking their first title, posted a nine-point victory over St. Paul in a rematch of the subdistrict final. TV: NCN. Radio: 107.9 West Point; 100.3 Central City; 1430 Grand Island. Mike’s pick: North Bend

Class D-2 at Devaney Center

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. No. 5 Sterling (20-6), 6 p.m.: The Irish showed why they're the top seed with a 17-point victory over tourney-regular Wynot in the first round. The Jets, who also won by 17 Monday over Anselmo-Merna, have lost twice to the Irish this season. TV: NCN. Radio: 103.1 Auburn; 101.3, 1230 Falls City. Mike’s pick: Sacred Heart

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (24-3) vs. No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary (20-6), 7:45: The Flyers jumped to a big lead and cruised to a first-round victory over Diller-Odell. The Cardinals doubled up Crawford, holding the Rams to 18 points in a 36-18 victory. TV: NCN. Radio: 94.7 Norfolk; 97.5 Norfolk; 99.5, 101.1 Columbus; 102.9 O’Neill. Mike’s pick: St. Francis

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

