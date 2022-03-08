Previewing Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Wednesday's matchups at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.
Games Wednesday
Class A at Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Millard South (27-0) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (20-5), 6 p.m.: The Patriots looked good in a first-round victory over Bellevue West, rolling to a 17-point win. The Silver Hawks turned in a stellar defensive effort in the opening round, holding fourth-ranked Omaha Central to a season-low 38 points. TV: NCN. Radio: 1420, 94.5 Omaha. Mike's pick: Millard South
No. 3 Fremont (25-2) vs. No. 2 Lincoln High (22-2), 7:45: The Tigers were impressive in a first-round win, knocking out two-time defending champ Lincoln Pius X. The Links closed on a 12-0 run to pull away from Bellevue East in the other first-rounder. TV: NCN. Radio: 1340 Fremont; 103.3, 1240 Lincoln. Mike's pick: Fremont
No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran (23-3) vs. No. 8 Gothenburg (19-7), 9 a.m.: The top-seeded Warriors struggled in their opener against BRLD but pulled out a 33-32 victory. The Swedes avenged three earlier losses against Broken Bow with a 45-43 first-round win. TV: NCN. Radio: 101.5, 1480 Lincoln; 100.1 Cozad. Mike’s pick: Lincoln Lutheran
No. 2 North Bend (25-2) vs. No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (21-5), 10:45: The two-time defending champion Tigers pulled away for a 12-point win Monday over Malcolm. The Crusaders, seeking their first title, posted a nine-point victory over St. Paul in a rematch of the subdistrict final. TV: NCN. Radio: 107.9 West Point; 100.3 Central City; 1430 Grand Island. Mike’s pick: North Bend
Class D-2 at Devaney Center
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (25-3) vs. No. 5 Sterling (20-6), 6 p.m.: The Irish showed why they're the top seed with a 17-point victory over tourney-regular Wynot in the first round. The Jets, who also won by 17 Monday over Anselmo-Merna, have lost twice to the Irish this season. TV: NCN. Radio: 103.1 Auburn; 101.3, 1230 Falls City. Mike’s pick: Sacred Heart
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (24-3) vs. No. 3 O'Neill St. Mary (20-6), 7:45: The Flyers jumped to a big lead and cruised to a first-round victory over Diller-Odell. The Cardinals doubled up Crawford, holding the Rams to 18 points in a 36-18 victory. TV: NCN. Radio: 94.7 Norfolk; 97.5 Norfolk; 99.5, 101.1 Columbus; 102.9 O’Neill. Mike’s pick: St. Francis
