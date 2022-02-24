Projected boys Class B basketball district final matchups

Defending Class B champion Beatrice will host York in its bid to return to the Class B boys basketball state tournament, with 2021 runner-up Elkhorn visiting rival Bennington.

Those appear to be the only two rematches of regular-season games. Bennington won 44-33 at Elkhorn on Dec. 3. Beatrice beat York 44-42 on Jan. 6.

​The NSAA later Thursday will release official pairings for Class B's eight district finals that will send winners to the state tournament that begins March 7 in Lincoln.

These are the projected pairings:

Gering (9-13) at Omaha Skutt (21-1)

Crete (11-13) at Omaha Roncalli (18-4)

Seward (12-12) at Scottsbluff (20-5)

Aurora (15-10) at Platteview (19-6)

York (15-9) at Beatrice (15-5)

Elkhorn (12-10) at Bennington (18-6)

Blair (14-9) at McCook (20-6)

Waverly (15-9) at Sidney (17-9)​

