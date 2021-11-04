Projected Class A football districts for 2022-23 scheduling cycle

LINCOLN — Because Class A’s 2020 season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association board approved Thursday using wild card points from 2019 and 2021 to determine the football districts for the state’s largest schools for the 2022-23 scheduling cycle.
Board action was needed to waive the bylaw that stipulated the district assignments be made based on points from the previous scheduling cycle. Last year, with the Omaha Public Schools teams not playing and other teams unable to play because of virus outbreaks, teams ended up with uneven numbers of games that counted in the standings.
The projected districts, with the 2019-21 point totals for each school:
District 1: Millard South 808, Columbus 709, Lincoln East 709, Bellevue East 635, Lincoln High 628.
District 2: Bellevue West 796, Gretna 721, Papillion-La Vista South 699, Norfolk 656, Lincoln North Star 615.
District 3: Omaha Westside 782, Kearney 730, North Platte 696, Lincoln Pius X 660, Omaha South 604.
District 4: Omaha Burke 771, Omaha Creighton Prep 749, Papillion-La Vista 694, Omaha Central 665, Lincoln Northeast 603.
District 5: Elkhorn South 763, Grand Island 751, Omaha North 691, Fremont 666, Omaha Benson 585.
District 6: Lincoln Southeast 758, Millard West 756, Millard North 683, Lincoln Southwest 682, Omaha Northwest 583, Omaha Bryan 569.
Any schools new to Class A will be assigned to District 5, then District 4, etc.