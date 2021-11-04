Projected Class A football districts for 2022-23 scheduling cycle

LINCOLN — Because Class A’s 2020 season was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association board approved Thursday using wild card points from 2019 and 2021 to determine the football districts for the state’s largest schools for the 2022-23 scheduling cycle.

Board action was needed to waive the bylaw that stipulated the district assignments be made based on points from the previous scheduling cycle. Last year, with the Omaha Public Schools teams not playing and other teams unable to play because of virus outbreaks, teams ended up with uneven numbers of games that counted in the standings.