Projected Class A pairings
Wednesday, March 1 at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Millard South (24-2) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Southwest (14-10)
3:15 p.m.: No. 4 Bellevue West (21-5) vs. No. 5 Bellevue East (21-4)
6 p.m.: No. 2 Millard North (22-2) vs. No. 7 Millard West (17-7)
7:45 p.m.: No. 3 Lincoln High (23-1) vs. No. 7 Lincoln North Star (16-7)
Stu Pospisil
Reporter - High school sports
Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com
