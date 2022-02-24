Projected Nebraska Class B boys basketball district final matchups

Defending Class B champion Beatrice will host York in its bid to return to the Class B boys basketball state tournament, with 2021 runner-up Elkhorn visiting rival Bennington.
Those appear to be the only two rematches of regular-season games. Bennington won 44-33 at Elkhorn on Dec. 3. Beatrice beat York 44-42 on Jan. 6.
The NSAA later Thursday will release official pairings for Class B's eight district finals that will send winners to the state tournament that begins March 7 in Lincoln.
These are the projected pairings:
Gering (9-13) at Omaha Skutt (21-1)
Crete (11-13) at Omaha Roncalli (18-4)
Seward (12-12) at Scottsbluff (20-5)
Aurora (15-10) at Platteview (19-6)
York (15-9) at Beatrice (15-5)
Elkhorn (12-10) at Bennington (18-6)
Blair (14-9) at McCook (20-6)
Waverly (15-9) at Sidney (17-9)
Photos: Omaha Skutt hosts Elkhorn North girls and Omaha Roncalli boys in subdistrict basketball
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports