Projected Nebraska high school Class A state football pairings

Check out the unofficial Nebraska high school Class A state football pairings, compiled by The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

Official pairings will be released by the Nebraska School Activities Association on Saturday

No. 16 Omaha North (4-5) at No. 1 Millard South (9-0)

No. 9 North Platte (6-3) at No. 8 Columbus (7-2)

No. 13 Kearney (4-5) at No. 4 Elkhorn South (8-1)

No. 12 Grand Island (6-3) at No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2)

No. 15 Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (9-0)

No. 10 Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 7 Omaha Burke (7-2)

No. 14 Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3 Bellevue West (8-1)

No. 11 Lincoln East (6-3) at No. 6 Gretna (8-1)

