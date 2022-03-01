Projected pairings: Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

Below are World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil's projected pairings for the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.
CLASS A
Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
1:30: Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6)
3:15: Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln SW (19-5)
6: Fremont (22-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6)
7:45: Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6)
Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 6 and 7:45. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 6 p.m.
CLASS B
Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena
9 a.m.: Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. Waverly (12-11)
10:45: Norris (20-4) vs. York (21-4)
Tuesday at Devaney Center
6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. Blair (18-6)
7:45: Adams Central (22-3) vs. Beatrice (16-5)
Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 1:30 and 3:15. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 1 p.m.
CLASS C-1
9 a.m.: Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. BRLD (19-6)
10:45: Broken Bow (22-4) vs. Gothenburg (18-7)
1:30 p.m.: North Bend (24-2) vs. Malcolm (20-6)
3:15: Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. St. Paul (21-4)
Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 9 and 10:45. Friday, March 11: Final, 11 a.m.
CLASS C-2
Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast
1:30: Hastings SC (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Valley (22-4)
3:15: Crofton (22-4) vs. Ponca (24-1)
6: West Point GACC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7)
7:45: Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4)
Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 1:30 and 3:15. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 4 p.m.
CLASS D-1
Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest
9 a.m.: Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. Hartington CC (13-15)
10:45: Shelton (25-1) vs. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8)
1:30: Fremont Bergan (18-6) vs. BDS (23-4)
3:15: Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. Nebraska Christian (20-5)
Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 9 and 10:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 9 a.m.
CLASS D-2
Monday at Lincoln Northeast
9 a.m.: Falls City SH (24-3) vs. Wynot (15-10)
10:45: Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. Sterling (19-6)
Monday at Lincoln North Star
6: Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. Diller-Odell (16-7)
7:45: O’Neill SM (19-6) vs. Crawford (20-4)
Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 6 and 7:45. Friday, March 11: Final, March 11: 8 p.m.
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports