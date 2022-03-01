 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Projected pairings: Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Below are World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil's projected pairings for the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.

* * *

CLASS A

Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

1:30: Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6)

3:15: Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln SW (19-5)

6: Fremont (22-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6)

7:45: Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6)

Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 6 and 7:45. Friday, March 11: Final at PBA, 6 p.m.

CLASS B

Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena

9 a.m.: Elkhorn North (23-1) vs. Waverly (12-11)

10:45: Norris (20-4) vs. York (21-4)

People are also reading…

Tuesday at Devaney Center

6 p.m.: Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. Blair (18-6)

7:45: Adams Central (22-3) vs. Beatrice (16-5)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at PBA, 1:30 and 3:15. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 1 p.m.

CLASS C-1

Monday at Devaney Center

9 a.m.: Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. BRLD (19-6)

10:45: Broken Bow (22-4) vs. Gothenburg (18-7)

1:30 p.m.: North Bend (24-2) vs. Malcolm (20-6)

3:15: Grand Island CC (20-5) vs. St. Paul (21-4)

Wednesday: Semifinals at PBA, 9 and 10:45. Friday, March 11: Final, 11 a.m.

CLASS C-2

Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast

1:30: Hastings SC (23-2) vs. Elkhorn Valley (22-4)

3:15: Crofton (22-4) vs. Ponca (24-1)

6: West Point GACC (25-1) vs. Oakland-Craig (18-7)

7:45: Bridgeport (24-1) vs. Sutton (22-4)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 1:30 and 3:15. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 4 p.m.

CLASS D-1

Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest

9 a.m.: Elmwood-Murdock (23-3) vs. Hartington CC (13-15)

10:45: Shelton (25-1) vs. Niobrara/Verdigre (18-8)

1:30: Fremont Bergan (18-6) vs. BDS (23-4)

3:15: Humphrey/LHF (19-6) vs. Nebraska Christian (20-5)

Thursday, March 10: Semifinals at Devaney, 9 and 10:45. Saturday, March 12: Final at PBA, 9 a.m.

CLASS D-2

Monday at Lincoln Northeast

9 a.m.: Falls City SH (24-3) vs. Wynot (15-10)

10:45: Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. Sterling (19-6)

Monday at Lincoln North Star

6: Humphrey SF (23-3) vs. Diller-Odell (16-7)

7:45: O’Neill SM (19-6) vs. Crawford (20-4)

Wednesday: Semifinals at Devaney, 6 and 7:45. Friday, March 11: Final, March 11: 8 p.m.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The key dates for March Madness

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert