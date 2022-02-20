 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Projections for high school boys basketball district matchups in Class A

With the regular season completed, projections for Class A boys basketball district assignments are possible.

District tournament dates are Friday for play-in games, Monday, Feb. 28, for semifinals and Wednesday, March 2, for finals.

Millard North drew the No. 1 seed, followed by Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Omaha Central, Gretna, Omaha Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista South. Those teams would host district finals if they win in the semifinals.

​District 1: Omaha Burke (4-17) at Bellevue East (3-19). Winner plays at Millard North (21-2); Kearney (12-10) at Omaha North (13-10).

District 2: Norfolk (3-19) at Lincoln High (5-17). Winner plays at Bellevue West (21-3); Millard South (12-10) at North Platte (13-8).

District 3: Omaha Northwest (0-22) at Columbus (5-17). Winner plays at Omaha Westside (22-2); Millard West (10-12) at Lincoln East (13-8).

District 4: Omaha Benson (4-18) at Omaha Central (18-6); Papillion-La Vista (10-12) at Elkhorn South (14-8).

District 5: Fremont (8-12) at Gretna (16-6); Omaha South (10-12) at Lincoln Southwest (15-7).

District 6: Omaha Bryan (6-16) at Omaha Creighton Prep (15-7); Grand Island (10-12) at Lincoln Northeast (17-6).

District 7: Lincoln North Star (9-14) at Papillion-La Vista South (15-7); Lincoln Southeast (10-12) at Lincoln Pius X (16-7).

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

