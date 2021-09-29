Purdue commit Grace Heaney bringing 'championship mentality' to Elkhorn North volleyball

As a reserve on last year’s state championship basketball squad, Grace Heaney saw what was possible in a short time at Elkhorn North.
The 6-foot-2 junior is doing her best to bring similar success to the volleyball team.
Heaney, a Purdue commit, is once again putting up big numbers in Class B. She has pounded 245 kills for the 11-6 Wolves in their second season of varsity play.
“Things are going really well,” she said. “We’ve worked hard in practice and we’ve talked about having the right mentality every match we play.”
Heaney made an immediate impact as a freshman at Elkhorn High with 191 kills. When Elkhorn North opened the following year, she had 354 kills for the program that came within one win of reaching the state tournament.
She then moved on to basketball and was part of the team that beat the odds, winning a state title in its first season of competition.
“We have five basketball players on our team,” volleyball coach Jenny Gragert said. “It’s great having those crossover athletes and it always helps to have that championship mentality.”
Heaney said she has seen growth in the program in its second year under Gragert, who previously coached at Elkhorn High.
“Our confidence and trust has grown a lot more,” she said. “We’ve got some nice additions this year and I can just tell how much we’ve improved.”
Heaney has done her part to contribute to that growth. She leads the teams in kills and aces (26) and is among the team leaders in blocks (31) and digs (124).
She has become a big hitter with the Wolves after dishing out 308 assists as a freshman setter with the Antlers.
“Grace continues to improve,” Gragert said. “She’s getting stronger and she’s gotten much more deceptive with her shots.”
Part of that deception comes from the fact Heaney, a right-side hitter, is left-handed.
“I feel that is an advantage for me,” she said. “I can hit from different angles and it can fool the players trying to put up a block.”
Heaney recently showed her stuff in a match against defending Class A champion Elkhorn South. She had a match-high 24 kills but it wasn’t enough as the Storm prevailed in four sets.
“She’s already a star,” Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said. “We tried to slow her down but she still got her kills.”
The Wolves have held their own despite a demanding schedule, one that Gragert hopes will help the team in the postseason.
“I like to challenge the kids, because that’s how you get better,” she said. “And our players have bought into that.”
Elkhorn North picked up one of its biggest wins Saturday, defeating Class B No. 1 Norris at the Lincoln Pius X Invitational. It was a first for the Wolves over the perennially tough Titans.
“We were all super-pumped after that one,” Heaney said. “It was another step forward for our program.”
Gragert said she has seen Heaney’s confidence grow in part because of her chemistry with sophomore setter Reese Booth, daughter of Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth. The two are teammates during club season for Premier Nebraska.
“If you’re a hitter, it always helps to have that connection to the setter,” Gragert said. “It’s just another level of comfort.”
The Wolves, ranked fourth in Class B, still have a rugged road ahead. The Eastern Midlands Conference tournament is a week away, followed by a rematch against Norris and the rugged Omaha Westside Invitational.
Then comes districts and perhaps the school’s first state volleyball tournament berth — a solid accomplishment for a team with no seniors.
“We’re very motivated to get to state,” Heaney said. “Coach Gragert pushes us to be the best and we’re all working hard to make that happen.”
