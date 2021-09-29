Purdue commit Grace Heaney bringing 'championship mentality' to Elkhorn North volleyball

As a reserve on last year’s state championship basketball squad, Grace Heaney saw what was possible in a short time at Elkhorn North.

The 6-foot-2 junior is doing her best to bring similar success to the volleyball team.

Heaney, a Purdue commit, is once again putting up big numbers in Class B. She has pounded 245 kills for the 11-6 Wolves in their second season of varsity play.

“Things are going really well,” she said. “We’ve worked hard in practice and we’ve talked about having the right mentality every match we play.”

Heaney made an immediate impact as a freshman at Elkhorn High with 191 kills. When Elkhorn North opened the following year, she had 354 kills for the program that came within one win of reaching the state tournament.

She then moved on to basketball and was part of the team that beat the odds, winning a state title in its first season of competition.

“We have five basketball players on our team,” volleyball coach Jenny Gragert said. “It’s great having those crossover athletes and it always helps to have that championship mentality.”

Heaney said she has seen growth in the program in its second year under Gragert, who previously coached at Elkhorn High.