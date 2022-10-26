QB Aiden Kuester seeking a state championship to wrap illustrious Neligh-Oakdale career

Aiden Kuester has squeezed everything, with maybe a state championship to go, out of his three years as Neligh-Oakdale’s starting quarterback.

The Warriors senior last week became the state’s career leader in total offense in eight-man football, in his 30th game taking snaps. With 10,944 yards, Kuester took the record from Brandon Holtorf of Prague, who had 10,675 yards in his career that started with two years of six-man ball and ended in 2001.

The leader in 11-man is Scott Frost, who had 11,095 yards in his Wood River career that wrapped up in 1992.

Kuester also has accounted for 166 touchdowns rushing and passing, another state record.

"The biggest thing that he does, and I think more than anything this year as a senior, he's got a little more of a sense of urgency about him," Warriors coach Ron Beacom said. "He's always been competitive, he's always been a winner."

"It shows up in not only football but his wrestling accolades. He just makes everybody around him better and this year he's really made an emphasis to trying to bring everybody around him along with him."

Without hesitance, Kuester acknowledged the contributions of his teammates to attaining the record. The mark stands out, he said, because "of all my teammates helped get me there. I think of all the guys I need to help me out."

Kuester started for Neligh-Oakdale as a freshman. Not at quarterback, where Hunter Charf was a three-year starter. Kuester played defense, leading the team in tackles, and midway through that season Beacom started him at running back. That’s where he tallied his first 400 yards of his total.

He ran for 1,054 yards and threw for 2,490 in 2020, barely missed another 1,000-yard season in rushing with 993 and threw for 2,495 last season and his nine-game totals this year are 1,430 rushing (37 touchdowns) and 2,082 passing (20 touchdowns) entering Friday’s home game against Heartland in the second round of the Eight Man-1 playoffs.

"One area where we've changed a little bit is we’ve added more quarterback-run game into our offense because he is such a strong runner and very capable in that area, you know, each of the last two years he finished right around 1,000 yards," Beacom said.

Kuester’s father is former Wyoming and UNK punter Aaron Gadeken from Neligh. His stepfather, Trent Hoefer, is an assistant wrestling coach and his mother, Hannah Hoefer, is a past head volleyball coach at the school. Aiden has two brothers on the team, junior starting running back and linebacker Bryson Gadeken, and freshman Corbin Hoefer.

The quarterback, who’s 6-foot and 190 pounds, won a state wrestling title as a sophomore — he was an age-group champion in the second grade — and placed at state as a freshman and senior. He’s visited UNK for football. Many GPAC teams have contacted him and Beacom said South Dakota might want Kuester in for a visit.

Neligh-Oakdale is 8-1, ranked third, and hasn’t lost since opening night when 2021 Eight Man-1 champ Howells-Dodge, now in Eight Man-2, beat the Warriors 50-12. Beacom, Kuester and the Warriors have re-watched the game often as a learning tool.

"We didn't approach that game like it was the Super Bowl," said the coach, who’s also the superintendent of schools. "We said there's an opportunity for us to play a championship caliber football team, play a team that is in a position as to where we want to get."

"We went in obviously planning to be competitive, but utilizing it as a learning tool. The film was super-intensive helping us to improve."

The Warriors have improved their run defense, slowing down opponents and creating more possessions for Kuester and an offense that has nearly an even split between passing and rushing yards. Bryson Gadeken has caught 61 passes for 915 yards, Chase Furstenau 37 for 636 and Carson Whitesel 24 for 360.

“I think that we’re a lot faster for sure this season,’’ Kuester said. “This offseason we did a lot more agility work and some speed work, and lifted all summer and the spring and still during the season. So I think we’re bigger, faster, stronger and more physical.”​