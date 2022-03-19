Ralston baseball honors Rams infielder Tanner Farrell, who died last Saturday

A baseball game was played Saturday at Ralston's Orval Smith field, but it meant so much more.

The season opener for Ralston also was a tribute to Tanner Farrell, a Rams' senior infielder who died last Saturday night as the result of a gunshot. He would have been playing first base and batting third this season for the home team.

The game against Omaha Gross originally was scheduled for Thursday, the day of Tanner's memorial service. By agreement of the Cougars, the game was moved to Saturday.

"This has been an incredibly emotional week," Ralston coach Tom Cooper said. "It's been exhausting."

Cooper said he had sent a message to all of his players before the game was played.

"I said that regardless of the outcome, I was so proud of the way they had handled things this week," he said.

Cooper added that he hoped the season opener would help ease his players' anxiety following the death of Farrell, who had transferred to Ralston from Millard West after his junior year.

"Baseball is what we do," he said. "Baseball will help us heal."

Senior Garrett White, the Rams' starting pitcher, agreed.

"It's been pretty rough," he said. "But I love seeing my community build each other up."

White added the Ralston players are there for each other.

"This whole week we've been trying to bring our focus back to baseball," he said. "It helps that the fans are here to support us."

Farrell's uncle Jake spoke with reporters about an hour before first pitch.

"The support we've received during this difficult time has been amazing," he said. "Tanner touched people that we didn't even know about."

​Tanner's parents Jason and Tiffany were at the game, which drew a large crowd. Many were wearing Ralston powder blue T-shirts in remembrance of Tanner, who would have worn uniform No. 6.

As for the game, the visiting Cougars posted an 11-5 victory.

Gross pushed across two runs in the first, but the Rams scored twice in the bottom of the inning. Gross went back ahead 4-2 but once again, Ralston tied it up in the fourth.

The Cougars then pulled away with three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh.

"Late in the game, I could sense our guys were emotionally drained," Cooper said. "It's been a very difficult week for all of us."

Joey Meier and Cole Brown belted two-run homers for Gross and both had three RBIs. Meier finished with two singles, a double and a home run.

Cougars' coach Jim Hempel said it also was a tough game for his squad to play.

"We talked a lot about it," he said. "We knew it was going to be emotional and I think both teams handled it the best they could."

Hempel said one of his starters used to play on a team with Farrell at Millard West before transferring to Gross.

"It's been tough to focus on baseball this week," he said. "I think that goes for all of the high school teams."

Cooper said the memory of Farrell will stay with his players a long time.

"Tanner was an outstanding young man and he fit right in," the coach said. "We're all going to miss him very much."

Omaha Gross (1-0).....202 030 4—11 16 2

Ralston (0-1)..............200 200 1— 5 7 1

W: Capece. L: White. 2B: OG, Meier. HR: OG, Meier, Brown.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.