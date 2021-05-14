Ralston is looking for the Rams' first state baseball title since 1996

Coaching at Ralston, Tom Cooper knows about program expectations.
The Rams have won seven state titles, six in Class A under the guidance of former head coach Curt Shockey. Ralston has not won a championship since its most recent in 1996, but the Rams have a chance to change that.
Ralston, which qualified for state for the first time since 2011, will begin Class B tournament play Saturday at Werner Park. The Rams will play one of four first-round games against Elkhorn at 1 p.m.
“I didn’t realize it had been that long since we were there,” Cooper said. “There is such a rich baseball tradition, so this is important for our school and our community.”
With the return of six three-year starters, Cooper expected his team to be competitive.
“I was optimistic because I know what a great group of guys we had,” he said. “But with COVID and possible injuries, you’re never quite sure.”
Those six players — Nolan Sailors, Christian Berry, Josh Kilzer, Brady Krajeski, Jake Chronic and Justin Remar — have been pointing toward a possible state tourney berth since they were freshmen.
“They set personal goals four years ago,” the coach said. “It’s a tribute to them that they’ve stayed focused this whole time.”
Ralston started the season 7-1 before losing three in a row. The Rams went 11-3 the rest of the regular season and carried an 18-7 mark into districts.
Cooper’s squad defeated Arlington before posting a 6-1 victory over Nebraska City in the B-5 district final. Ralston had lost 5-3 to the Pioneers just one week earlier.
The Rams are led by Creighton pledge Sailors, who is batting .483. Cooper said the senior shortstop does many things for the team that don’t show up on the stat sheet.
“I could talk about that kid forever,” the coach said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, you end up in the state tournament.”
Cooper said Sailors’ talents were on display in a recent victory. His relay throw cut down a runner at third base, he scored from second base on a passed ball and later threw out the potential tying run at the plate.
“He does those things all the time,” Cooper said. “Nolan has meant so much to our team.”
The Rams also have a solid pitching staff, led by Kilzer. He is 7-0 with a 1.54 ERA on the mound and is batting .417.
“He’s been our rock in the rotation,” Cooper said. “Josh has been our stopper after a loss to get us back on the right track.”
Other pitchers include Chronic (5-2, 1.81 ERA) and Garrett White (4-1, 1.95). Chronic also is batting .400.
The Rams face a stiff test in their opener against Elkhorn, one of the few Class B state tourney teams they did not play this season.
“We know that will be a tough game right off the bat,” Cooper said. “But I feel like the tournament is pretty wide open and if you make it this far, you’ve got a chance.”
