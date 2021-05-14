Ralston is looking for the Rams' first state baseball title since 1996

Ralston started the season 7-1 before losing three in a row. The Rams went 11-3 the rest of the regular season and carried an 18-7 mark into districts.

Cooper’s squad defeated Arlington before posting a 6-1 victory over Nebraska City in the B-5 district final. Ralston had lost 5-3 to the Pioneers just one week earlier.

The Rams are led by Creighton pledge Sailors, who is batting .483. Cooper said the senior shortstop does many things for the team that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

“I could talk about that kid forever,” the coach said. “When your best player is your hardest worker, you end up in the state tournament.”

Cooper said Sailors’ talents were on display in a recent victory. His relay throw cut down a runner at third base, he scored from second base on a passed ball and later threw out the potential tying run at the plate.

“He does those things all the time,” Cooper said. “Nolan has meant so much to our team.”

The Rams also have a solid pitching staff, led by Kilzer. He is 7-0 with a 1.54 ERA on the mound and is batting .417.

“He’s been our rock in the rotation,” Cooper said. “Josh has been our stopper after a loss to get us back on the right track.”