Ramachandran twins win No. 1 doubles at invite, helping Creighton Prep take title

Seniors Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran have each been in Omaha Creighton Prep's doubles starting lineup at various times the past four years.

The twin brothers are glad that they're now on the court together.

The Ramachandrans won all five of their matches Monday in winning the No. 1 doubles title at the Millard West Invitational. They improved to 9-0 on the season.

"I'd say it's probably the most fun tennis because I get to play with my best friend," Shawn said. "This is our last year; we wanted to go out together."

Nathan finished seventh at state at No. 1 singles last season, while Shawn played No. 1 doubles. But when Zach Kuo transferred to Creighton Prep this summer, the Ramachandrans knew the Junior Jay lineup would be jumbled — and they wanted to be paired together.

Kuo is playing 1 singles — he's 18-0 and hasn't lost a game in 10 of those matches. Prep coach Jerry Kowal has tried different combinations at doubles, but the Ramachandrans seem to be a good fit at 1 doubles.

"The way they played (Monday) against Millard West, which is an awesome doubles team, shows that they're jelling," Kowal said of the Ramachandrans. "I think they played better offensive tennis today than they did last week."