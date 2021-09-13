Ramachandran twins win No. 1 doubles at invite, helping Creighton Prep take title

Seniors Nathan and Shawn Ramachandran have each been in Omaha Creighton Prep's doubles starting lineup at various times the past four years.
The twin brothers are glad that they're now on the court together.
The Ramachandrans won all five of their matches Monday in winning the No. 1 doubles title at the Millard West Invitational. They improved to 9-0 on the season.
"I'd say it's probably the most fun tennis because I get to play with my best friend," Shawn said. "This is our last year; we wanted to go out together."
Nathan finished seventh at state at No. 1 singles last season, while Shawn played No. 1 doubles. But when Zach Kuo transferred to Creighton Prep this summer, the Ramachandrans knew the Junior Jay lineup would be jumbled — and they wanted to be paired together.
Kuo is playing 1 singles — he's 18-0 and hasn't lost a game in 10 of those matches. Prep coach Jerry Kowal has tried different combinations at doubles, but the Ramachandrans seem to be a good fit at 1 doubles.
"The way they played (Monday) against Millard West, which is an awesome doubles team, shows that they're jelling," Kowal said of the Ramachandrans. "I think they played better offensive tennis today than they did last week."
The Ramachandrans played Millard West's Justin Ye and Fletcher Kuper in the day's final match — both were unbeaten in the round-robin tournament. Prep led 4-3 before winning the next three games en route to an 8-4 victory.
Overall, Prep won both doubles titles and Kuo won 1 singles as the Junior Jays claimed the team title with 64 points. Millard West's Collin Schulte won No. 2 singles as the Wildcats finished second.
Kowal's focus is on the Junior Jays improving each week, as the state meet is a month away. The Ramachandrans have goals for state, too.
"We want to win state; that would be super-special," Nathan said. "We also want to get the most points we can for our team."
Team scores: Creighton Prep 64, Millard West 50, Bellevue West 44, Papio South 38, Omaha Skutt 36, Bellevue East 16, Omaha Bryan 0.
Top three individuals (with records)
No. 1 singles: 1, Zach Kuo, CP. 2, Jeremiah Witkop, BW. 3, Robert Seaton, Skutt. No. 2 singles: 1, Collin Schulte, MW. 2, Avelino Hanmer, Skutt. 3, Josh Morales, CP. No. 1 doubles: 1, Nathan Ramachandran-Shawn Ramachandran. 2, Fletcher Kuper-Justin Ye, MW. 3, Sam Decker-Hines Mattuch, PS. No. 2 doubles: 1, Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, CP. 2, Owen Seim-Miles Mollring, MW. 3, Tanner Hosick-Peyton Lemon, BW.
