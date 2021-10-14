Rashad Madden breaks Class B record in Ralston's win over Blair

Ralston's Rashad Madden’s 412 yards rushing broke the Class B record. Former Ram back Isaac Wallace set the previous mark of 406 against Omaha Roncalli in 2013.

Counting his 52 yards completing a hook-and-lateral play for a touchdown to end the first half and kick returns, Madden had more than 500 all-purpose yards.

“He’s that kind of guy," Ralston coach Tyler Zahn said of the 5-foot-9, 180-pound senior with Division II offers. “He's very versatile. He's not just an inside runner, he's just not an outside runner. He does a lot of things for us inside and outside and with his hands as well.”

Madden thanked his line for their blocking.

“We just have good effort going on," he said.

He scored four times for the Rams (2-6) while increasing his season yardage to 1,186 in seven games. He missed one because of injury. Ralston junior Harrison Acklie ran for two scores and passed for one.

Bode Soukup, Blair’s sophomore quarterback, threw for three touchdowns and ran for one. Dane Larsen ran for 180 yards for the Bears.

