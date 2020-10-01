Rashad Madden rushes for 240 yards, 4 touchdowns in Ralston's win over Elkhorn North

Rashad Madden burned up the new turf at Ralston’s Nelson Stadium for 240 yards and a career-tying four touchdowns in the Rams’ 48-21 televised victory Thursday night over new school Elkhorn North.

The junior had gotten only nine carries in last week’s 41-17 loss to No. 4 Elkhorn High that had dropped the Rams from the Class B ratings. He has 839 yards and 11 touchdowns in their first five games.

His longest plays Thursday night were runs of 63 and 61 yards in the second quarter stopped only by horse-collar tackles by the Wolves, who were penalized.

After Madden gashed the young Wolves secondary for 210 yards on 10 carries in the first half, it opened up Jackson Corry for 77 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Zeek Wells came in for Madden once the game was in hand and popped a 73-yard touchdown on his first carry.

Elkhorn North (0-6), which came out unexpectedly in the Maryland-I formation, had the game tied 7-7 early in the second quarter and trailed 20-13 at halftime as starter Easton Mains threw to Parker Mahloch in the back of the end zone with 17 seconds left.

The Wolves were on offense to start the second half, but Ralston (3-2) got a three-and-out and gained short field when Mains mishandled the snap for a rugby-style punt.