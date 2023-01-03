 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 3

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings from The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.

* * *

TOP 10/CLASS A

School, record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 10-0, 1

2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 2

3. Gretna, 7-1, 2

4. Millard North, 8-1, 3

5. Omaha Westside, 8-2, 4

6. Lincoln High, 8-1, 6

7. Lincoln Southeast, 5-4, 8

8. Omaha Bryan, 4-4, NR

9. Lincoln East, 6-2, 7

10. Omaha Central, 7-2, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 6-0, 1

2. Platteview, 7-0, 2

3. Bennington, 5-2, 7

4. Scottsbluff, 7-3, 3

5. Omaha Roncalli, 5-2, 4

6. McCook, 6-1, 6

7. Crete, 8-1, 5

8. Beatrice, 4-3, 8

9. Waverly, 4-3, 10

10. York, 6-1, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood, 8-0, 2

2. Ogallala, 10-0, 3

3. Pierce, 9-0, 4

4. Wahoo, 7-1, 1

5. Auburn, 5-4, 5

6. Central City, 7-1, 6

7. Aurora, 6-3, 8

8. Lincoln Lutheran, 7-2, 7

9. Omaha Concordia, 7-1, 9

10. Boone Central, 6-2, 10

CLASS C-2

1. Freeman, 8-0, 1

2. Doniphan-Trumbull, 10-0, 4

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8-1, 2

4. Amherst, 8-1, 3

5. Norfolk Catholic, 5-2, 5

6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7-2, 9

7. Fremont Bergan, 4-5, NR

8. Cross County, 8-1, 10

9. Elkhorn Valley, 6-1, NR

10. Summerland, 7-0, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10-0, 1

2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 9-1, 4

3. Elm Creek, 8-1, 2

4. Mead, 9-1, 3

5. Dundy County-Stratton, 6-2, 6

6. South Loup, 6-1, 7

7. Howells-Dodge, 7-3, 9

8. Johnson-Brock, 6-2, 10

9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 8-3, NR

10. Leyton, 8-0, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 7-1, 1

2. Wynot, 7-0, 2

3. Shelton, 7-1, 5

4. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4-3, 8

5. Humphrey St. Francis, 7-1, 9

6. Wausa, 6-1, NR

7. Creighton, 7-2, 7

8. Paxton, 6-1, NR

9. Osceola, 7-2, 6

10. Stuart 6-1, NR

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

