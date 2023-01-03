Ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, Jan. 3

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings from The World-Herald's Stu Pospisil.
TOP 10/CLASS A
School, record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 10-0, 1
2. Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 2
5. Omaha Westside, 8-2, 4
7. Lincoln Southeast, 5-4, 8
10. Omaha Central, 7-2, 10
CLASS B
5. Omaha Roncalli, 5-2, 4
CLASS C-1
1. Ashland-Greenwood, 8-0, 2
8. Lincoln Lutheran, 7-2, 7
9. Omaha Concordia, 7-1, 9
10. Boone Central, 6-2, 10
CLASS C-2
2. Doniphan-Trumbull, 10-0, 4
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 8-1, 2
5. Norfolk Catholic, 5-2, 5
6. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 7-2, 9
7. Fremont Bergan, 4-5, NR
9. Elkhorn Valley, 6-1, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10-0, 1
2. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 9-1, 4
5. Dundy County-Stratton, 6-2, 6
8. Johnson-Brock, 6-2, 10
9. Bancroft-Rosalie, 8-3, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 7-1, 1
4. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4-3, 8
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 7-1, 9
