Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 31
Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 31

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 31.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank

1. Omaha Westside (1-0) 42-0 1

2. Millard South (1-0) 33-0 2

3. Bellevue West (0-0) 0-0 3

4. Elkhorn South (1-0) 30-28 5

5. Millard West (0-1) 28-30 4

6. Lincoln Southeast (1-0) 14-10 7

7. Grand Island (0-0) 0-0 8

8. Kearney (0-1) 10-14 9

9. Creighton Prep (0-1) 0-42 6

10. Gretna (1-0) 30-7 NR

Class B

1. Waverly (1-0) 49-0 2

2. Omaha Skutt (1-0) 35-19 3

3. Norris (1-0) 28-18 5

4. Hastings (2-0) 70-22 4

5. Elkhorn (0-1) 18-28 1

6. Bennington (1-0) 54-31 7

7. Grand Island NW (0-1) 31-54 6

8. Scottsbluff (0-1) 0-13 8

9. McCook (0-1) 14-35 9

10. York (1-0) 35-6 NR

Class C-1

1. Wahoo (1-0) 40-0 1

2. Wayne (1-0) 14-10 2

3. Kearney Catholic (1-0) 65-6 3

4. Pierce (1-0) 55-38 4

5. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) 21-20 5

6. Adams Central (1-0) 35-0 7

7. Cozad (1-0) 35-7 NR

8. North Bend (1-0) 37-13 NR

9. St. Paul (0-1) 38-55 9

10. Auburn (0-1) 20-21 10

Class C-2

1. Oakland-Craig (1-0) 50-0 1

2. Sutton (1-0) 22-0 2

3. David City Aquinas (1-0) 27-13 3

4. Ord (1-0) 71-0 5

5. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) 21-14 6

6. Fremont Bergan (1-0) 41-13 8

7. Wahoo Neumann (0-1) 13-27 4

8. Centennial (1-0) 14-6 9

9. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) 28-7 10

10. Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) 24-14 NR

Eight Man-1

1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (0-0) 0-0 1

2. Burwell (1-0) 50-15 2

3. Howells-Dodge (1-0) 48-28 3

4. Cross County (2-0) 126-48 4

5. Cambridge (1-0) 36-8 5

6. Tri County (1-0) 44-0 8

7. Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) 43-6 9

8. Wakefield (1-0) 36-22 NR

9. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) 42-8 NR

10. Elm Creek (1-0) 22-20 NR

Eight Man-2

1. Falls City SH (1-0) 56-30 1

2. Humphrey SF (1-0) 56-14 2

3. Bloomfield (1-0) 40-0 3

4. Osceola (1-0) 69-36 4

5. BDS (1-0) 56-8 5

6. Kenesaw (1-0) 60-2 6

7. Pleasanton (1-0) 54-26 7

8. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) 44-0 8

9. Central Valley (1-0) 68-36 9

10. Lawrence-Nelson (1-0) 66-30 10

Six Man

1. McCool Junction (1-0) 60-6 1

2. Creek Valley (1-0) 68-38 2

3. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) 25-12 4

4. Stuart (0-0) 0-0 5

5. Sterling (1-0) 65-6 7

6. Arthur County (1-0) 54-32 8

7. Red Cloud (1-0) 57-30 9

8. GI Heartland Luth. (1-0) 63-32 10

9. Spalding Academy (1-0) 47-40 NR

10. Southwest (1-0) 46-34 NR

