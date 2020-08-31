Ratings: Nebraska high school football, Aug. 31

Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Aug. 31.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Team (record), points for-against, prev. rank
1. Omaha Westside (1-0) 42-0 1
2. Millard South (1-0) 33-0 2
3. Bellevue West (0-0) 0-0 3
4. Elkhorn South (1-0) 30-28 5
5. Millard West (0-1) 28-30 4
6. Lincoln Southeast (1-0) 14-10 7
7. Grand Island (0-0) 0-0 8
8. Kearney (0-1) 10-14 9
9. Creighton Prep (0-1) 0-42 6
10. Gretna (1-0) 30-7 NR
Class B
1. Waverly (1-0) 49-0 2
2. Omaha Skutt (1-0) 35-19 3
3. Norris (1-0) 28-18 5
4. Hastings (2-0) 70-22 4
5. Elkhorn (0-1) 18-28 1
6. Bennington (1-0) 54-31 7
7. Grand Island NW (0-1) 31-54 6
8. Scottsbluff (0-1) 0-13 8
9. McCook (0-1) 14-35 9
10. York (1-0) 35-6 NR
Class C-1
1. Wahoo (1-0) 40-0 1
2. Wayne (1-0) 14-10 2
3. Kearney Catholic (1-0) 65-6 3
4. Pierce (1-0) 55-38 4
5. Ashland-Greenwood (1-0) 21-20 5
6. Adams Central (1-0) 35-0 7
7. Cozad (1-0) 35-7 NR
8. North Bend (1-0) 37-13 NR
9. St. Paul (0-1) 38-55 9
10. Auburn (0-1) 20-21 10
Class C-2
1. Oakland-Craig (1-0) 50-0 1
2. Sutton (1-0) 22-0 2
3. David City Aquinas (1-0) 27-13 3
4. Ord (1-0) 71-0 5
5. Norfolk Catholic (1-0) 21-14 6
6. Fremont Bergan (1-0) 41-13 8
7. Wahoo Neumann (0-1) 13-27 4
8. Centennial (1-0) 14-6 9
9. Wilber-Clatonia (1-0) 28-7 10
10. Lincoln Lutheran (1-0) 24-14 NR
Eight Man-1
1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (0-0) 0-0 1
2. Burwell (1-0) 50-15 2
3. Howells-Dodge (1-0) 48-28 3
4. Cross County (2-0) 126-48 4
5. Cambridge (1-0) 36-8 5
6. Tri County (1-0) 44-0 8
7. Elmwood-Murdock (1-0) 43-6 9
8. Wakefield (1-0) 36-22 NR
9. Neligh-Oakdale (1-0) 42-8 NR
10. Elm Creek (1-0) 22-20 NR
Eight Man-2
1. Falls City SH (1-0) 56-30 1
2. Humphrey SF (1-0) 56-14 2
3. Bloomfield (1-0) 40-0 3
4. Osceola (1-0) 69-36 4
5. BDS (1-0) 56-8 5
6. Kenesaw (1-0) 60-2 6
7. Pleasanton (1-0) 54-26 7
8. Sandhills/Thedford (1-0) 44-0 8
9. Central Valley (1-0) 68-36 9
10. Lawrence-Nelson (1-0) 66-30 10
Six Man
1. McCool Junction (1-0) 60-6 1
2. Creek Valley (1-0) 68-38 2
3. Cody-Kilgore (1-0) 25-12 4
4. Stuart (0-0) 0-0 5
5. Sterling (1-0) 65-6 7
6. Arthur County (1-0) 54-32 8
7. Red Cloud (1-0) 57-30 9
8. GI Heartland Luth. (1-0) 63-32 10
9. Spalding Academy (1-0) 47-40 NR
10. Southwest (1-0) 46-34 NR
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!