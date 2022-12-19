 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
topical

Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Dec. 19

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

* * *

TOP 10

School, record, previous ranking

1. Millard North, 6-0, 4

2. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 5

3. Omaha Skutt, 5-0, 6

4. Elkhorn North, 6-1, 3

5. Millard South, 6-1, 1

6. Millard West, 5-1, NR

7. Papillion-La Vista South, 5-1, NR

8. Bellevue East, 5-1, 9​

9. Lincoln High, 3-1, 2

10. Bellevue West, 5-1, 8

CLASS A

People are also reading…

1. Millard North, 6-0, 3

2. Lincoln Pius X, 5-0, 4

3. Millard South, 6-1, 1

4. Millard West, 5-1, 9

5. Papillion-La Vista South, 5-1, NR

6. Bellevue East, 5-1, 7

7. Lincoln High, 3-1, 2

8. Bellevue West, 5-1, 6

9. Lincoln East, 4-2, NR

10. Omaha Central, 5-2, 8

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 5-0, 2

2. Elkhorn North, 6-1, 1

3. Norris, 4-1, 3

4. Waverly, 2-2, 4

5. Sidney, 6-0, NR

6. Beatrice, 4-1, 5

7. York, 4-0, 8

8. Bennington, 3-2, 9

9. Blair, 6-1, NR

10. Elkhorn, 2-4, 7

CLASS C-1

1. Bridgeport, 5-0, 2

2. Adams Central, 6-0, 4

3. North Bend, 4-1, 1

4. Malcolm, 6-1, 3

5. Wahoo, 4-0, 10

6. Gothenburg, 4-1, 6

7. Minden, 5-1, 8

8. Lincoln Christian, 6-1, NR

9. Broken Bow, 3-1, 7

10. Falls City, 4-1, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Fremont Bergan, 7-0, 2

2. Ponca, 5-0, 3

3. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 5-0, 5

4. Pender, 6-1, 8

5. Oakland-Craig, 7-1, 1

6. Crofton, 5-1, 6

7. Amherst, 5-1, 7

8. Southern Valley, 4-2, NR

9. Clarkson/Leigh, 5-2, 9

10. Southern, 5-1, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 6-0, 2

2. Sterling, 5-0, 3

3. BDS, 6-0, 5

4. Centura, 8-0, NR

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 5-1, 1

6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-1, 6

7. Elmwood-Murdock, 5-1, NR

8. SEM, 6-0, NR

9. Alma, 6-0, NR

10. Ravenna, 5-1, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 4-0, 1

2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 4-0, 2

3. Humphrey St. Francis, 5-1, 4

4. Overton, 6-1, 5

5. McCool Junction, 6-0, 10

6. Falls City Sacred Heart, 4-2, 3

7. Diller-Odell, 4-2, 6

8. Wynot, 3-1, 7

9. Lincoln Parkview, 6-0, NR

10. Leyton, 3-0, NR

2022-23 Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Messi wants to keep playing for Argentina despite hints of last World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert