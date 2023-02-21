Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 12.
TOP 10
School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 21-2, 1
2. Omaha Skutt, 23-1, 2
3. Elkhorn North, 20-1, 3
4. Millard North, 20-2, 4
5. Lincoln High, 21-1, 5
6. Bellevue East, 19-3, 6
7. Bellevue West, 19-4, 7
8. Bridgeport, 23-0, 9
9. North Bend, 24-1, 10
10. Adams Central, 23-1, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 21-2, 1
2. Millard North, 20-2, 2
3. Lincoln High, 21-1, 3
4. Bellevue East, 19-3, 4
5. Bellevue West, 19-4, 5
6. Lincoln North Star, 15-7, 9
7. Lincoln East, 17-5, 7
8. Lincoln Pius X, 17-5, 8
9. Millard West, 15-7, 6
10. Omaha Central, 15-9, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt, 23-1, 1
2. Elkhorn North, 20-1, 2
3. Sidney, 22-1, 3
4. York, 18-3, 5
5. Norris, 14-8, 6
6. Scottsbluff, 18-5, 7
7. Waverly, 15-7, 8
8. Beatrice, 15-4, 4
9. Bennington, 14-8, NR
10. Seward, 14-9, 10
CLASS C-1
1. Bridgeport, 23-0, 1
2. North Bend, 24-1, 2
3. Adams Central, 23-1, 3
4. Malcolm, 20-5, 5
5. Milford, 20-4, 6
6. Lincoln Christian, 21-3, 7
7. Yutan, 21-4, 10
8. Wahoo, 18-5, 4
9. Gothenburg, 19-4, 8
10. Minden, 19-5, 9
CLASS C-2
1. Pender, 23-3, 2
2. Ponca, 22-1, 4
3. Crofton, 22-2, 1
4. Oakland-Craig, 21-4, 5
5. West Point GACC, 19-4, 3
6. Fremont Bergan, 14-8, 9
7. Southern Valley, 20-3, 7
8. Gordon-Rushville, 18-3, 8
9. Humphrey/LHF, 13-12, NR
10. Clarkson/Leigh, 19-6, 6
CLASS D-1
1. Centura, 22-3, 2
2. Ravenna, 23-2, 1
3. Hartington CC, 19-6, 3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-1, 4
5. Hastings St. Cecilia, 16-7, 5
6. Alma, 17-3, 6
7. Elmwood-Murdock, 20-5, 7
8. Elgin/Pope John, 21-4, 8
9. Johnson-Brock, 20-5, 9
10. BDs, 20-5, NR
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City SH, 22-3, 1
2. Shelton, 21-1, 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 21-2, 4
4. Wynot, 15-9, 7
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 18-6, 3
6. Overton, 19-6, 6
7. Wilcox-Hildreth, 17-7, 5
8. Lincoln Parkview, 18-7, 8
9. McCool Junction, 23-2, 9
10. Howells-Dodge, 13-11, 10