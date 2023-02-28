Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Feb. 28.
Top 10 School, Record, Previous ranking
1. Millard South, 24-2, 1
3. Elkhorn North, 22-1, 3
4. Millard North, 22-2, 4
6. Bellevue East, 21-4, 6
7. Bellevue West, 21-5, 7
10. Adams Central, 24-1, 10
CLASS A
1. Millard South, 24-2, 1
2. Millard North, 22-2, 2
4. Bellevue East, 21-4, 4
5. Bellevue West, 21-5, 5
6. Lincoln North Star, 17-7, 6
8. Lincoln Southwest, 14-10, NR
10. Lincoln Pius X, 18-6, 8
CLASS B
2. Elkhorn North, 22-1, 2
CLASS C-1
3. Adams Central, 24-1, 3
6. Lincoln Christian, 22-3, 6
CLASS C-2
4. Oakland-Craig, 22-4, 4
5. West Point GACC, 20-4, 5
6. Southern Valley, 21-3, 7
7. Clarkson/Leigh, 20-6, 10
8. Cross County, 22-4, NR
9. Fremont Bergan, 14-9, 6
10. Gordon-Rushville, 18-4, 8
CLASS D-1
3. Hartington CC, 20-6, 3
4. Hastings St. Cecilia, 17-7, 5
5. Elmwood-Murdock, 21-5, 7
6. Elgin/Pope John, 22-4, 8
7. Johnson-Brock, 21-5, 9
10. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-2, 4
CLASS D-2
1. Falls City SH, 23-3, 1
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 22-2, 3
5. Humphrey St. Francis, 19-6, 5
6. Wilcox-Hildreth, 18-7, 7
7. McCool Junction, 24-2, 9
9. Lincoln Parkview, 18-8, 8
Photos: Millard North girls basketball defeats Omaha Central for district title
Millard North's Avril Smith (14) stretches out for the ball ahead of Omaha Central's Marion Henderson (34) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North fans celebrate a play in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Avril Smith (14) and Kayla Preston (11) go up for the ball against Omaha Central's Inia Jones (13) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrates following the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Marion Henderson (34) loses control of the ball between Millard North's Kate Stevens (34) and Ellie McCarville (10) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Ellie McCarville (10) looks to pass the ball past Omaha Central's Taylor Gonzalez (5) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Mya Sohl (32) eyes the basket while under Omaha Central's Aalaiya Davis (3) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North head coach Chris Paulson reacts to a call in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Players fight for the ball in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kayla Preston (11) shoots the ball over Omaha Central's Justine Adrienne Tcheuhchoua (33) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Kiara Baptiste (21) keeps the ball from Millard North's Ellie McCarville (10) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central head coach Michael Kroupa cheers on his team in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Brylee Nelsen (33) keeps the ball from Omaha Central's Taylor Gonzalez (5) in the Omaha Central vs. Millard North District A-4 final girls basketball game at Millard North High School on Friday. Millard North won the game 62-47.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
