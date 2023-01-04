 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 4

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

* * *

TOP 10

School, record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 11-1, 10

2. Omaha Skutt, 10-1, 3

3. Elkhorn North, 8-1, 4

4. Millard South, 9-2, 5

5. Millard North, 7-1, 1

6. Bellevue East, 7-2, 8​

7. Lincoln High, 8-1, 9

8. Millard West, 6-2, 6

9. Lincoln Northeast, 7-3, NR

10. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 2

CLASS A

1. Bellevue West, 11-1, 8

2. Millard South, 9-2, 3

3. Millard North, 7-1, 1

4. Bellevue East, 7-2, 6

5. Lincoln High, 8-1, 7

6. Millard West, 6-2, 4

7. Lincoln Northeast, 7-3, NR

8. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 2

9. Lincoln East, 5-3, 9

10. Omaha Central, 7-3, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 10-1, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 8-1, 2

3. Norris, 7-1, 3

4. Waverly, 5-3, 4

5. Beatrice, 6-1, 6

6. York, 7-1, 7

7. Sidney, 8-1, 5

8. Omaha Duchesne, 5-2, NR

9. Blair, 8-2, 9

10. Scottsbluff, 6-4, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Bridgeport, 7-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 9-0, 2

3. North Bend, 7-1, 3

4. Malcolm, 9-1, 4

5. Wahoo, 7-1, 5

6. Gothenburg, 7-1, 6

7. Minden, 7-1, 7

8. Lincoln Christian, 9-1, 8

9. Columbus Scotus, 7-2, NR

10. Hershey, 7-2, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Fremont Bergan, 9-0, 1

2. Ponca, 6-0, 2

3. West Point GACC, 7-1, 3

4. Pender, 11-1, 4

5. Crofton, 9-1, 6

6. Oakland-Craig, 9-2, 5

7. Clarkson/Leigh, 8-2, 9

8. Southern Valley, 7-2, 8

9. Amherst, 6-3, 7

10. Gordon-Rushville, 5-1, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10-0, 1

2. Centura, 10-0, 4

3. SEM, 7-0, 8

4. Alma, 7-0, 9

5. Ravenna, 9-1, 10

6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 8-2, 6

7. Hartington CC, 10-3, 5

8. BDS, 8-1, 3

9. Elmwood-Murdock, 7-3, 7

10. Johnson-Brock, 7-2, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 7-0, 1

2. Humphrey St. Francis, 7-2, 3

3. Lincoln Parkview, 9-2, 9

4. Falls City SH, 8-2, 6

5. Wynot, 5-2, 8

6. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 5-2, 2

7. Overton, 7-2, 4

8. McCool Junction, 7-1, 5

9. Hay Springs, 7-0, NR

10. Howells-Dodge, 6-4, NR

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

