Ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball, Jan. 4

Here are Mike Patterson's latest Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.
TOP 10 School, record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 11-1, 10
6. Bellevue East, 7-2, 8
9. Lincoln Northeast, 7-3, NR
10. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 2
CLASS A
1. Bellevue West, 11-1, 8
7. Lincoln Northeast, 7-3, NR
8. Lincoln Pius X, 7-1, 2
10. Omaha Central, 7-3, 10
CLASS B
8. Omaha Duchesne, 5-2, NR
CLASS C-1
8. Lincoln Christian, 9-1, 8
9. Columbus Scotus, 7-2, NR
CLASS C-2
1. Fremont Bergan, 9-0, 1
3. West Point GACC, 7-1, 3
7. Clarkson/Leigh, 8-2, 9
8. Southern Valley, 7-2, 8
10. Gordon-Rushville, 5-1, NR
CLASS D-1
1. Maywood-Hayes Center, 10-0, 1
6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 8-2, 6
7. Hartington CC, 10-3, 5
9. Elmwood-Murdock, 7-3, 7
10. Johnson-Brock, 7-2, NR
CLASS D-2
2. Humphrey St. Francis, 7-2, 3
3. Lincoln Parkview, 9-2, 9
6. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 5-2, 2
8. McCool Junction, 7-1, 5
10. Howells-Dodge, 6-4, NR
Photos: Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament, Saturday
Omaha Central's Paris Devers attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers guards Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a shot against Omaha Central's Paris Devers, left, and Justine Tcheuchoua during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Marion Henderson attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Paris Devers Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Jones attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown attempts a layup against Omaha Central's Amiyja Hughes during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Naomi White drives to the basket during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Inia Joes guards Bellevue West's Kenzie Melcher during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Robby Garcia attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Tate Odvody guards Bellevue West's Jaxon Stueve during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a shot against Omaha Westside's Trell Snoddy during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler attempts a shot against Omaha Westside's Kevin Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Jacob Arop attempts a shot during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's CJ Mitchell drives to the basket against Bellevue West's Steven Poulicek during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kevin Stubblefield and Bellevue West's Jaden Jackson fight for possession of the ball during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Justine Tcheuchoua, left, and Marion Henderson guard Bellevue West's Ahnica Russell-Brown during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Justine Tcheuchoua guards Bellevue West's Zhyael Dotzler during the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bellevue West High School on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
