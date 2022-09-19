 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 20

  • Updated
  • 0

Ratings: Nebraska high school volleyball, Sept. 20

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson, as published in The World-Herald on Sept. 20th.

* * *

Nebraska high school volleyball ratings.jpg

TOP 10, Record, Prev.

1. Lincoln Southwest, 11-1, 5

2. Papio-LV South, 17-3, 3

3. Omaha Skutt, 12-4, 2

4. Elkhorn North, 13-2, 4

5. Omaha Marian, 10-5, NR

6. Papillion-La Vista, 12-4, 7

7. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-0, 10

8. Gretna, 13-4, NR

9. Norris, 15-3, NR

10. Lincoln East, 11-4, 1

​CLASS A

1. Lincoln Southwest, 11-1, 3

2. Papio-LV South, 17-3, 2

3. Omaha Marian, 10-5, 9

4. Papillion-La Vista, 12-4, 5

5. Gretna, 13-4, 8

6. Lincoln East, 11-4, 1

7. Omaha Westside, 7-3, 6

8. Millard West, 14-5, 7

9. Lincoln Pius X, 6-7, 4

10. Fremont, 15-3, 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 12-4, 1

2. Elkhorn North, 13-2, 2

3. Norris, 15-3, 3

4. Waverly, 8-6, 4

5. York, 11-4, 5

6. Seward, 13-3, 6

7. Bennington, 9-4, 7

8. Grand Island NW, 5-8, 8

9. Sidney, 9-2, 9

10. Beatrice, 6-5, 10

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 14-0, 1

2. Minden, 16-0, 8

3. Grand Island CC, 13-1, 2

4. St. Paul, 11-3, 3

5. Kearney Catholic, 11-2, 4

6. Gothenburg, 12-2, 5

7. Malcolm, 12-1, 6

8. Douglas County West, 11-2, 7

9. Yutan, 18-2, 9

10. Pierce, 12-1, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Lincoln Lutheran, 16-0, 1

2. Fremont Bergan, 13-1, 2

3. Centura, 12-1, 5

4. Sutton, 14-2, 3

5. Oakland-Craig, 12-4, 4

6. Wisner-Pilger, 6-4, 6

7. Amherst, 13-1, 8

8. Palmyra, 9-2, NR

9. Clarkson/Leigh, 8-4, NR

10. Humphrey/LHF, 10-4, 7

CLASS D-1

1. Maywood/Hayes Center, 12-0, 1

2. Norfolk Catholic, 10-1, 2

3. Hastings St. Cecilia, 7-5, 3

4. BDS, 9-2, 4

5. Cambridge, 13-1, 5

6. Nebraska Christian, 14-3, 8

7. Axtell, 11-3, 6

8. SEM, 8-4, 7

9. Johnson-Brock, 9-6, 9

10. Ravenna, 8-4, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 12-1, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 11-1, 2

3. Overton, 11-1, 3

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 11-1, 7

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 11-4, 4

6. O’Neill St. Mary, 9-1, 6

7. Paxton, 12-1, 8

8. Diller-Odell, 7-4, 5

9. Stuart, 9-5, 9

10. Wynot, 7-1, 10

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

