Beideck: Controversial play at state softball was technically legal, but it was out of line

Softball rules do not prohibit a base-runner from leaving the base path, completely skipping touching the next base and taking a beeline to home plate.

That’s precisely what a Malcolm base-runner did in a Class C state tournament elimination game against Wahoo Neumann last week.

The Clippers had runners at second and third. The batter bunted down the first-base line, and the runner at third base easily scored. The runner at second ran two-thirds of the way to third, then veered left and raced for home. She was at least 10 feet on the infield side of third base.

But for her to have been called out, Neumann coaches needed to appeal. Apparently no one in the dugout saw it, and no appeal was made.

In 25 years of covering this sport, that’s a play I had never seen. Couldn’t find anyone outside of the Malcolm contingent who had ever seen that, either, let alone tried it themselves.

As video of the play began to make its way around various internet sites, understandable outrage began to appear.

Malcolm assistant Travis Meyer began to respond to some of the criticism on Twitter.

“Thanks for noticing a well designed play,” he wrote. “Appreciate the shout out. And the umpire can’t call anything unless appealed.”

That was in response to a tweet from Missy Chvatal, who has had family members play for the Cavaliers, who also tagged the Nebraska School Activities Association and two Malcolm accounts in her post.

“So what are you teaching your players here Coach?” Chvatal wrote. “If we’re going to win, we’re going to have to cheat ... @nsaaevents glad the umpire standing right there didn’t call it either. @MalcolmSoftball @RaiseTheAnchor.”

This was such a set of events that no one realized, except for Meyer and the rest of the Clippers, that an umpire can’t make that call. By the way, all three of them saw that part of the play unfold.

A response from Aubrey Honeycutt (Voboril) to that tweet before Meyer took that post down summarized the feelings of many folks who saw the play in person or online.

“I’m begging you, please stop trying to justify cheating while letting all your student-athletes see this thread,” Honeycutt wrote. “It does them no good when moving on to the next level & isn’t appealing.”

While the play is technically legal, coaches don’t use it, let alone teach it. They avoid it in the name of fair play and sportsmanship.

It’s something sporting combatants with integrity just don’t do.

Meyer, whose experience includes a stint as Lincoln North Star coach, tried on Twitter to justify using that play by claiming other coaches allegedly pull nefarious moves of their own.

“So when all these players on all these teams steal bases they are leaving when the ball leaves the pitchers hand,” Meyer wrote. “I know for a fact that’s not what your current coach teaches but go ahead and leave (sic) by the book.”

Good karma from that play made its way to the Cavaliers dugout, as Neumann eventually won the game 7-6. Malcolm finished 1-2 in the tournament.

The Malcolm school’s Twitter account had a post Saturday that said there would be an internal investigation into the incident. As of Tuesday night any results from that investigation have not been made public.

All-state ballots

One last reminder to head coaches that All-Nebraska and all-class ballots are due by the end of the day Thursday. Once again, we’re using online balloting, and coaches were sent the links last week.

If you didn’t get the link, please email steven.beideck@reagan.com.