Check out the first Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings of the season
BASKETBALL

Check out the first Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings of the season

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 3.

* * *

Top 10, 2019-20 record, Previous ranking

1. Millard North, 24-5, 2

2. Bellevue West, 24-3, 1

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 19-8, 6

4. Papillion-LV South, 17-8, 7

5. Omaha Central, 21-4, 5

6. Omaha Westside, 19-7, 3

7. Lincoln Southeast, 14-11, NR

8. Papillion-La Vista, 16-9, 8

9. Lincoln Pius X, 16-8, NR

10. Lincoln North Star, 16-8, NR

Five more to watch: Gretna, Grand Island, Kearney, Millard South, Omaha North

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn MM, 22-6, 3

2. Elkhorn, 17-8, NR*

3. Norris, 18-6, 6

4. Omaha Skutt, 26-0, 1

5. Waverly, 13-10, 10

6. Beatrice, 12-11, NR

7. Grand Island NW, 14-11,

8. Bennington, 16-8, 9

9. Omaha Roncalli, 23-5, 2

10. Hastings, 21-4, 4

*--Moving from Class A

Five more to watch: Scottsbluff, Alliance, Platteview, Ralston, Aurora

CLASS C-1

1. Auburn, 29-0, 1

2. Wahoo, 23-3, 8-B

3. Adams Central, 26-2, 3

4. Kearney Catholic, 18-8, 5

5. Ashland-Greenwood, 17-9, 9

6. Ogallala, 23-5, 2

7. Lincoln Christian, 22-6, 4

8. St. Paul, 19-8, 10

9. North Bend, 23-3, 6

10. DC West, 14-10, NR

Five more to watch: Battle Creek, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Mitchell, Omaha Concordia

CLASS C-2

1. Grand Island CC, 25-4, 2

2. BRLD, 29-0, 1

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 18-7, 10

4. Sutton, 24-4, 4

5. Yutan, 24-4, 3

6. Oakland-Craig, 17-9, 6

7. Bridgeport, 21-5, NR

8. Centennial, 21-5, 7

9. Hershey, 12-10, NR

10. Cross County, 18-7, NR

Five more to watch: Arcadia-Loup City, Fremont Bergan, Freeman, Bayard, Tri County

CLASS D-1

1. Humphrey/LHF, 26-4, 3

2. Laurel-CC, 26-5, 1

3. Southern Valley, 21-6, 2

4. Howells-Dodge, 14-11, NR

5. North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-5, 5

6. BDS, 14-10, NR

7. NC Lourdes, 11-13, NR

8. Osmond, 24-2, 4

9. Burwell, 12-10, NR

10. Elm Creek, 16-9, 10

Five more to watch: Ansley-Litchfield, Central Valley, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson-Brock, Randolph

CLASS D-2

1. Mullen, 22-7, 5

2. Lincoln Parkview, 21-8, 3

3. Loomis, 23-3, 6

4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 19-6, 7

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 29-1, 1

6. Humphrey St. Francis, 27-1, 2

7. Osceola, 12-12, NR

8. Paxton, 21-4, 6-D1

9. Pleasanton, 20-6, 9-D1

10. Diller-Odell, 11-13, NR

Others to watch: Exeter-Milligan, Wallace, Elgin/Pope John

Division I basketball and football recruits in Nebraska for the 2021 class

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

