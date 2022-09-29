Elkhorn South holds off late rally to down Millard North

Postseason play doesn’t officially begin for Nebraska’s 115 high school softball programs until Monday, but a showdown between two of Class A’s top teams Thursday offered a glimpse into what’s in store for fans over the next two weeks.

No. 4-ranked Elkhorn South jumped to a 6-1 lead after three innings and held off a pair of late Millard North rallies to finish the regular season with a 7-5 Metro Conference victory over the No. 3 Mustangs.

Storm ace Kennadi Borngrebe struck out six and scattered seven hits while going 3-for-3 from the plate in a hitting performance that included a 3-run home run and four RBIs before an estimated crowd of 200 at Elkhorn South.

“This was a district final or state tournament-type game,” Storm coach Elliot Haack said. “It’s important to be a part of games like this before you get to the postseason. It was also nice to come out with a win.”

After setting the 21-6 Mustangs down in order in the top of the first inning, Borngrebe gave herself a cushion to work with in the bottom of the frame.

Emily Gerardy laced a 1-out triple left-center field before Allie Cromer coaxed a walk from Millard North starting pitcher Jayda Juarez. Borngrebe then stepped in a clubbed a 3-run home run to center field.

Hitting home runs at the Storm’s field isn’t an easy task. That’s because the outfield fence is 225 feet from home plate; most high school fields feature fences set up 200 feet away. Borngrebe’s bomb touched down roughly 15 feet beyond the center field fence.

Millard North got one of those runs back in the top second inning. First baseman Hayden Nelson led off with a single to right field, took second base on a sacrifice bunt by Juarez, then moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Bri Naidas.

The 22-8 Storm posted another three-spot in the bottom of the third inning. Gerardy led off with an infield single when the Mustangs had no one covering first base on her bunt down the third base line. She then advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Cromer’s single to center for a 4-1 lead.

Just like Gerardy, Cromer moved to second base on a wild pitch. The senior third baseman then moved to third base on a single to left by Borngrebe.

Cromer raced home when the ball was misplayed by left fielder Kymmia Roberts-Brown to put Elkhorn South ahead 5-1. That’s when Mustangs coach Travis Unzicker brought in Cuevas to pitch for the freshman Juarez.

Borngrebe’s courtesy runner Alli Borkowski eventually scored on an infield groundout to first by pinch-hitter Elle Peterson to put the Storm ahead 6-1.

“It’s too bad in a big game that we were so undisciplined,” Unzicker said. “On one pitch we were down 3-0 and that put us in a hole. We told them that the postseason started tonight. We wanted to win that game, but they were the team that got the big hit in every situation.”

Elkhorn South’s seventh run was Cromer’s third of the game. After leading off with a single and moving to second on Borngrebe’s third hit of the game, Cromer advanced to third on a wild pitch by Cuevas. A groundout to third base by designated player Tarisa Frans plated Cromer for a 7-1 lead.

Millard North cut its deficit to 7-3 when Cuevas launched a 2-run home run to left field after Katherine Johnson led off the sixth inning with a single. A double play by the Storm to end the inning short-circuited the Mustangs’ rally.

The Mustangs continued to battle in the top of the seventh. McGee led off with a double and eventually scored on a single by Carley Stych. Two Storm errors helped Millard North’s cause as Stych scored following one of those errors.

But Borngrebe got Nelson to strike out for the final out and send Elkhorn South into the postseason winners of eight of their past 10 games. Haack liked the way the Storm got the job done with only one strikeout the entire game.

“Our girls put together good at-bats all night,” Haack said. “We’ve been trying to cut back on the strikeouts and we had a lot less of those tonight. We just wanted to put the ball in play and give ourselves a chance.”

Millard North (21-6)…010 002 2 – 5 7 1

At Elkhorn South (22-8)…303 010 x – 7 9 3

W-Kennadi Borngrebe. L-Jayda Juarez. 2B-MN, Carley Stych, Desi Cuevas, Maddie McGee. 3B-ES, Emily Gerardy. HR-MN, Cuevas; ES, Borngrebe.