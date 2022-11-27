The final Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 27.
Top 10
Record, PF-PA, previous rankings
1. Omaha Westside (12-1), 545-261, 3
2. Gretna (12-1), 547-239, 1
3. Omaha Creighton Prep (8-4), 328-161, 4
4. Elkhorn South (10-1), 475-136, 2
5. Grand Island (9-3), 302-260, 5
6. Bellevue West (7-4), 446-283, 6
7. Bennington (13-0), 424-113, 8
8. Millard South (6-5), 339-256, 7
9. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 9
10. North Platte (6-4), 332-156, 10
Class A
1. Omaha Westside (12-1), 545-261, 3
2. Gretna (12-1), 547-239, 1
3. Omaha Creighton Prep (8-4), 328-161, 4
4. Elkhorn South (10-1), 475-136, 2
5. Grand Island (9-3), 302-260, 5
6. Bellevue West (7-4), 446-283, 6
7. Millard South (6-5), 339-256, 7
8. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 8
9. North Platte (6-4), 332-156, 9
10. Lincoln Southwest (8-3), 353-213, 10
Class B
1. Bennington (13-0), 424-113, 1
2. Omaha Gross (12-1), 484-159, 2
3. Scottsbluff (10-2), 406-182, 3
4. Waverly (9-3), 305-129, 4
5. York (7-4), 185-185, 6
6. Grand Island Northwest (5-6), 275-249, 7
7. Elkhorn (7-3), 318-205, 8
8. Elkhorn North (7-4), 351-205, 9
9. Omaha Skutt (7-4), 196-215, 5
10. Seward (6-4), 206-159, 10
Class C-1
1. Pierce (13-0), 645-241, 2
2. Aurora (12-1), 582-215, 1
3. Boone Central (9-3), 457-181, 5
4. Ashland-Greenwood (9-2), 326-83, 3
5. Adams Central (9-3), 361-213, 7
6. McCook (10-1), 417-154, 4
7. Columbus Lakeview (8-3), 323-171, 6
8. Lincoln Christian (8-3), 393-275, 8
9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3), 387-188, 9
10. Wahoo (6-4), 276-124, 10
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic (13-0), 482-129, 1
2. Ord (10-2), 408-207, 2
3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-4), 357-132, 7
4. Malcolm (10-1), 440-150, 4
5. Battle Creek (9-3), 239-131, 5
6. Hastings St. Cecilia (10-1), 427-127, 3
7. Oakland-Craig (8-3), 426-196, 6
8. Lincoln Lutheran (7-4), 398-300, 8
9. Wahoo Neumann (8-2), 433-173, 9
10. Yutan (6-4), 305-137, 10
Eight Man-1
1. Clarkson/Leigh (12-1), 600-237, 4
2. Neligh-Oakdale (11-2), 662-396, 3
3. Stanton (11-1), 639-226, 2
4. North Platte St. Patrick's (11-1), 638-192, 1
5. Riverside (9-2), 466-236, 7
6. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 5
7. Elmwood-Murdock (9-2), 621-377, 6
8. Weeping Water (6-5), 428-330, 8
9. Cross County (8-1), 494-164, NR
10. Nebraska Christian (8-3), 369-260, 10
Eight Man-2
1. Hitchcock County (13-0), 602-64, 3
2. Howells-Dodge (12-1), 613-142, 1
3. Central Valley (10-2), 532-263, 7
4. Bloomfield (10-2), 562-234, 5
5. BDS (10-1), 530-221, 2
6. Wynot (9-2), 445-274, 4
7. Elm Creek (9-2), 445-270, 6
8. Dundy County-Stratton (9-2), 437-185, 8
9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-2), 418-156, NR
10. South Loup (6-4), 406-216, NR
Six Man
1. Lincoln Parkview (11-1), 613-206, 4
2. Pawnee City (9-3), 606-353, 6
3. Sumner-EM (10-1), 564-241, 3
4. Red Cloud (8-2), 527-257, 5
5. Potter-Dix (9-1), 767-177, 1
6. Arthur County (10-1), 681-35, 2
7. Shelton (7-3), 486-240, 8
8. Garden County (6-2), 355-229, 7
9. Hay Springs (6-4), 355-269, 9
10. Cody-Kilgore (6-3), 370-167, 10
