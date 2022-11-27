 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Hello Garage
Presented By Claas
FOOTBALL

Final Nebraska high school football ratings

  • Updated
  • 0

Pierce Head Coach Mark Brahmer on his son, Benjamin's record-setting performance "I love my Benny boy"

The final Nebraska high school football ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 27.

Top 10

Record, PF-PA, previous rankings

1. Omaha Westside (12-1), 545-261, 3

2. Gretna (12-1), 547-239, 1

3. Omaha Creighton Prep (8-4), 328-161, 4

4. Elkhorn South (10-1), 475-136, 2

5. Grand Island (9-3), 302-260, 5

6. Bellevue West (7-4), 446-283, 6

7. Bennington (13-0), 424-113, 8

8. Millard South (6-5), 339-256, 7

9. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 9

People are also reading…

10. North Platte (6-4), 332-156, 10

Class A

1. Omaha Westside (12-1), 545-261, 3

2. Gretna (12-1), 547-239, 1

3. Omaha Creighton Prep (8-4), 328-161, 4

4. Elkhorn South (10-1), 475-136, 2

5. Grand Island (9-3), 302-260, 5

6. Bellevue West (7-4), 446-283, 6

7. Millard South (6-5), 339-256, 7

8. Kearney (7-3), 291-189, 8

9. North Platte (6-4), 332-156, 9

10. Lincoln Southwest (8-3), 353-213, 10

Class B

1. Bennington (13-0), 424-113, 1

2. Omaha Gross (12-1), 484-159, 2

3. Scottsbluff (10-2), 406-182, 3

4. Waverly (9-3), 305-129, 4

5. York (7-4), 185-185, 6

6. Grand Island Northwest (5-6), 275-249, 7

7. Elkhorn (7-3), 318-205, 8

8. Elkhorn North (7-4), 351-205, 9

9. Omaha Skutt (7-4), 196-215, 5

10. Seward (6-4), 206-159, 10

Class C-1

1. Pierce (13-0), 645-241, 2

2. Aurora (12-1), 582-215, 1

3. Boone Central (9-3), 457-181, 5

4. Ashland-Greenwood (9-2), 326-83, 3

5. Adams Central (9-3), 361-213, 7

6. McCook (10-1), 417-154, 4

7. Columbus Lakeview (8-3), 323-171, 6

8. Lincoln Christian (8-3), 393-275, 8

9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3), 387-188, 9

10. Wahoo (6-4), 276-124, 10

Class C-2

1. Norfolk Catholic (13-0), 482-129, 1

2. Ord (10-2), 408-207, 2

3. Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-4), 357-132, 7

4. Malcolm (10-1), 440-150, 4

5. Battle Creek (9-3), 239-131, 5

6. Hastings St. Cecilia (10-1), 427-127, 3

7. Oakland-Craig (8-3), 426-196, 6

8. Lincoln Lutheran (7-4), 398-300, 8

9. Wahoo Neumann (8-2), 433-173, 9

10. Yutan (6-4), 305-137, 10

Eight Man-1

1. Clarkson/Leigh (12-1), 600-237, 4

2. Neligh-Oakdale (11-2), 662-396, 3

3. Stanton (11-1), 639-226, 2

4. North Platte St. Patrick's (11-1), 638-192, 1

5. Riverside (9-2), 466-236, 7

6. Palmyra (7-1), 409-266, 5

7. Elmwood-Murdock (9-2), 621-377, 6

8. Weeping Water (6-5), 428-330, 8

9. Cross County (8-1), 494-164, NR

10. Nebraska Christian (8-3), 369-260, 10

Eight Man-2

1. Hitchcock County (13-0), 602-64, 3

2. Howells-Dodge (12-1), 613-142, 1

3. Central Valley (10-2), 532-263, 7

4. Bloomfield (10-2), 562-234, 5

5. BDS (10-1), 530-221, 2

6. Wynot (9-2), 445-274, 4

7. Elm Creek (9-2), 445-270, 6

8. Dundy County-Stratton (9-2), 437-185, 8

9. Sandhills/Thedford (8-2), 418-156, NR

10. South Loup (6-4), 406-216, NR

Six Man

1. Lincoln Parkview (11-1), 613-206, 4

2. Pawnee City (9-3), 606-353, 6

3. Sumner-EM (10-1), 564-241, 3

4. Red Cloud (8-2), 527-257, 5

5. Potter-Dix (9-1), 767-177, 1

6. Arthur County (10-1), 681-35, 2

7. Shelton (7-3), 486-240, 8

8. Garden County (6-2), 355-229, 7

9. Hay Springs (6-4), 355-269, 9

10. Cody-Kilgore (6-3), 370-167, 10​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin football players claim losing Axe again is 'devastating'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert