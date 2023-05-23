Here are the final rankings for the 2023 Nebraska high school baseball season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
TOP 10 Rank, school, record, previous ranking
3. Elkhorn South, 27-9, 3
4. Elkhorn North, 24-6, 8
6. Grand Island, 15-11, NR
7. Bellevue West, 19-12, 10
8. Om. Creighton Prep, 20-12, 6
9. Papillion-LVS, 21-11, 4
1. Elkhorn North, 24-6, 2
8. Platte Valley, 13-12, 8
2. Om. Roncalli, 13-12, 6
6. Om. Concordia, 11-15, 5
8. Douglas County West, 15-9, 8
9. Adams Central, 11-6, 9
10. Lincoln Christian, 10-10, 10
Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball championship games
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen holds up the ball as home plate umpire Kevin Marr calls out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Logan Michel gets a hit against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East celebrates their extra-inning victory over Millard West during for Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday. On deck is Mason Gaines.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Troy Peltz scores in the top of the tenth inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk prepares to throw a pitch against Norris during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Collier Hestermann pitches against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Austen Holt is tagged out by Elkhorn North's Jett Grossart trying to steal in the inning during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Jordan Monroe beats out an infield hit as Elkhorn North first baseman Tyson Fancher fields the throw during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Norris's Kaden Kier, No.1, and Kale Fountain hug after Kier was thrown out at home for the last out trying to score the tying run against Elkhorn North during the class B state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North catcher Maverick Christiansen tags out Norris's Kaden Kier for the last out of the game in the Class B state baseball game on Friday. Kier's run would have tied the game.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Carter Mick started the game against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Nick Venteicher celebrates scoring in the first inning against Lincoln East during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Drew Deremer started the game against Lincoln East during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley fields a throw at home in the first inning against Millard West during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Korey Cozad tags out Lincoln East's AJ Evasco to end the top half of the first during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Landon Horst is tagged out for the last out of the seventh by Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday. If Horst had been safe, Millard West would have won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley celebrates tagging out Millard West's Landon for the last out of the seventh by Lincoln East's Jeter Worthley during the Class A state baseball tournament on Friday. If Horst had been safe, Millard West would have won.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
