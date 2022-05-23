 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school baseball

Below are the final Nebraska high school baseball ratings for the 2022 season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

Top 10

School, Record, Prv.

1. Millard West, 31-6, 1

2. Millard South, 26-10, 4

3. Lincoln East, 27-5, 3

4. Om. Creighton Prep, 29-7, 2

5. Elkhorn South, 19-10, 5

6. Lincoln Southeast, 23-8, 7

7. Om. Westside, 18-16, 6

8. Elkhorn North, 24-11, NR

9. Kearney, 15-11, NR

10. Bellevue West, 17-12, 8

Class A

1. Millard West, 31-6, 1

2. Millard South, 26-10, 4

3. Lincoln East, 27-5, 3

4. Om. Creighton Prep, 29-7, 2

5. Elkhorn South, 19-10, 5

6. Lincoln Southeast, 23-8, 7

7. Om. Westside, 18-16, 6

8. Kearney, 15-11, 9

9. Bellevue West, 17-12, 8

10. Gretna, 16-13, 10

Class B

1. Elkhorn North, 24-11, 3

2. Waverly, 16-15, 8

3. Om. Skutt, 21-8, 2

4. Beatrice, 18-6, 7

5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 24-4, 10

6. Norris, 20-8, 1

7. Elkhorn, 16-15, 4

8. Om. Gross, 18-9, 5

9. Bennington, 15-6, 6

10. Platte Valley, 18-6, 9

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer.

