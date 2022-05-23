Final ratings: Nebraska high school baseball

Below are the final Nebraska high school baseball ratings for the 2022 season by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
Top 10
2. Millard South, 26-10, 4
4. Om. Creighton Prep, 29-7, 2
5. Elkhorn South, 19-10, 5
6. Lincoln Southeast, 23-8, 7
7. Om. Westside, 18-16, 6
8. Elkhorn North, 24-11, NR
10. Bellevue West, 17-12, 8
Class A
2. Millard South, 26-10, 4
4. Om. Creighton Prep, 29-7, 2
5. Elkhorn South, 19-10, 5
6. Lincoln Southeast, 23-8, 7
7. Om. Westside, 18-16, 6
9. Bellevue West, 17-12, 8
Class B
1. Elkhorn North, 24-11, 3
5. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 24-4, 10
10. Platte Valley, 18-6, 9
Photos: Nebraska state baseball tournament, Friday
Elkhorn North celebrates their win over Waverly for the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Nathan Cunningham tags out Waverly's Levi Powell during third inning of the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Drew Miller tags out Elkhorn North's Drew Harper at third base in the third inning during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Payton Engel started against Elkhorn North during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk celebrates a strikeout against Waverly during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North celebrates defeating Waverly in the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk, right, celebrates with Treyton Wells after shutting out Waverly in the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Colin Nowaczyk starts the game against Waverly during the class B baseball state championship match on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Levi Powell chases a double hit by Elkhorn North's Isaiah Miller during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Isaiah Miller tags Waverly's Payton Engel after Engel hit a double during the class B baseball state championship game on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
