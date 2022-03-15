 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 15

Here are the final Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings for the 2021-22 season by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 15.

* * *

Top 10

School, Record, Previous ranking

1. Millard North; 26-2; 3

2. Bellevue West; 25-4; 1

3. Omaha Westside; 24-3; 2

4. Gretna; 19-7; 4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep; 18-8; 6

6. Elkhorn South; 16-9; 7

7. Omaha Central; 19-8; 5

8. Omaha Roncalli; 22-4; NR

9. Omaha Skutt; 24-2; 8

10. Lincoln Pius X; 18-8; 9

CLASS A

1. Millard North; 26-2; 3

2. Bellevue West; 25-4; 1

3. Omaha Westside; 24-3; 2

4. Gretna; 19-7; 4

5. Omaha Creighton Prep; 18-8; 6

6. Elkhorn South; 16-9; 7

7. Omaha Central; 19-8; 5

8. Lincoln Pius X; 18-8; 8

9. Papillion-LV South; 16-8; 9

10. Lincoln Southwest; 16-8; 10

CLASS B

1. Omaha Roncalli; 22-4; 2

2. Omaha Skutt; 24-2; 1

3. Platteview; 21-7; 5

4. Beatrice; 17-7; 6

5. Scottsbluff; 21-6; 3

6. Bennington; 19-7; 4

7. Waverly; 16-10; 7

8. Blair; 15-10; 8

9. Aurora; 15-11; 9

10. Elkhorn; 12-11; 10

CLASS C-1

1. Ashland-Greenwood; 27-1; 1

2. Auburn; 25-4; 6

3. Kearney Catholic; 27-2; 2

4. Wahoo; 23-3; 3

5. Omaha Concordia; 22-4; 5

6. Fort Calhoun; 21-7; 8

7. Wayne; 24-4; 7

8. Ogallala; 22-5; 4

9. Central City; 21-6; 9

10. Gordon-Rushville; 21-4; 10

CLASS C-2

1. Humphrey/LHF; 28-1; 1

2. Grand Island CC; 24-4; 4

3. Howells-Dodge; 23-4; 2

4. Norfolk Catholic; 23-5; 6

5. Hartington CC; 23-5; 5

6. Amherst; 23-6; 7

7. Freeman; 24-3; 3

8. Doniphan-Trumbull; 21-4; 8

9. Hastings St. Cecilia; 18-8; 9

10. Norfolk Lutheran NE; 17-5; 10

CLASS D-1

1. North Platte St. Pat’s; 26-2; 1

2. Loomis; 24-5; 3

3. Burwell; 25-4; 5

4. DC-Stratton; 24-5; 2

5. Neb. City Lourdes; 15-11; 7

6. Ainsworth; 17-9; 9

7. Elgin/Pope John; 21-6; 6

8. Kenesaw; 19-6; 8

9. Riverside; 20-7; 4

10. Mead; 16-11; 10

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview; 21-6; 2

2. O’Neill St. Mary’s; 26-3; 3

3. Falls City SH; 24-6; 1

4. Osceola; 22-7; 5

5. Wynot; 23-3; 4

6. Humphrey SF; 16-8; 6

7. Mullen; 18-9; 7

8. Hyannis; 23-4; 9

9. Shelton; 19-8; 8

10. Medicine Valley; 19-5; 10​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

