Final ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 15
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 15.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard North, 27-2, 3

2. Bellevue West, 25-3, 1

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 23-3, 2

4. Millard West, 18-6, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 18-4, 5

6. Papillion-LV South, 15-10, 6

7. Omaha Central, 20-6, 7

8. Omaha Westside, 17-7, 8

9. Papillion-La Vista, 16-7, 9

10. Millard South, 11-12, 10

Class B

1. Beatrice, 19-6, 6

2. Elkhorn, 19-8, 5

3. Norris, 19-3, 2

4. Waverly, 16-7, 7

5. Omaha Skutt, 19-5, 1

6. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 20-4, 3

7. Platteview, 20-5, 4

8. Omaha Roncalli, 12-12, 8

9. Blair, 11-12, 9

10. Bennington, 11-11, 10

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 26-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 26-3, 3

3. Omaha Concordia, 23-5, 6

4. St. Paul, 23-3, 5

5. Wayne, 23-7, 8

6. Milford, 26-1, 4

7. Kearney Catholic, 23-3, 2

8. Pierce, 21-4, 7

9. Wahoo, 18-7, 9

10. North Bend, 18-6, 10

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-4, 1

2. Yutan, 24-3, 2

3. BRLD, 20-5, 3

4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-8, 4

5. Freeman, 21-5, 5

6. Bridgeport, 23-3, 6

7. Tri County, 20-6, 7

8. Wakefield, 20-6, 8

9. Chase County, 16-9, 9

10. Centennial, 17-7, 10

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-5, 5

2. Howells-Dodge, 20-9, 4

3. Southern Valley, 19-5, 3

4. North Platte St. Pat's, 23-6, 2

5. Burwell, 25-2, 1

6. Ansley-Litchfield, 20-5, 6

7. Walthill, 19-5, 7

8. Nebraska City Lourdes, 15-9, 8

9. Central Valley, 17-7, 9

10. BDS, 19-6, 10

Class D-2

1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-7, 5

2. Mullen, 23-4, 2

3. Lincoln Parkview, 27-2, 1

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-5, 4

5. Wynot, 19-8, 6

6. Loomis, 22-5, 3

7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 23-4, 7

8. Osceola, 20-7, 8

9. Diller-Odell, 13-10, 9

10. Paxton, 15-10, 10

Photos: 2021 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

