Final ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball, March 15

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on March 15.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard North, 27-2, 3
2. Bellevue West, 25-3, 1
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 23-3, 2
4. Millard West, 18-6, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 18-4, 5
6. Papillion-LV South, 15-10, 6
7. Omaha Central, 20-6, 7
8. Omaha Westside, 17-7, 8
9. Papillion-La Vista, 16-7, 9
10. Millard South, 11-12, 10
Class B
1. Beatrice, 19-6, 6
2. Elkhorn, 19-8, 5
3. Norris, 19-3, 2
4. Waverly, 16-7, 7
5. Omaha Skutt, 19-5, 1
6. Elkhorn Mt. Michael, 20-4, 3
7. Platteview, 20-5, 4
8. Omaha Roncalli, 12-12, 8
9. Blair, 11-12, 9
10. Bennington, 11-11, 10
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 26-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 26-3, 3
3. Omaha Concordia, 23-5, 6
4. St. Paul, 23-3, 5
5. Wayne, 23-7, 8
6. Milford, 26-1, 4
7. Kearney Catholic, 23-3, 2
8. Pierce, 21-4, 7
9. Wahoo, 18-7, 9
10. North Bend, 18-6, 10
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-4, 1
2. Yutan, 24-3, 2
3. BRLD, 20-5, 3
4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 20-8, 4
5. Freeman, 21-5, 5
6. Bridgeport, 23-3, 6
7. Tri County, 20-6, 7
8. Wakefield, 20-6, 8
9. Chase County, 16-9, 9
10. Centennial, 17-7, 10
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 23-5, 5
2. Howells-Dodge, 20-9, 4
3. Southern Valley, 19-5, 3
4. North Platte St. Pat's, 23-6, 2
5. Burwell, 25-2, 1
6. Ansley-Litchfield, 20-5, 6
7. Walthill, 19-5, 7
8. Nebraska City Lourdes, 15-9, 8
9. Central Valley, 17-7, 9
10. BDS, 19-6, 10
Class D-2
1. Falls City Sacred Heart, 20-7, 5
2. Mullen, 23-4, 2
3. Lincoln Parkview, 27-2, 1
4. Humphrey St. Francis, 22-5, 4
5. Wynot, 19-8, 6
6. Loomis, 22-5, 3
7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 23-4, 7
8. Osceola, 20-7, 8
9. Diller-Odell, 13-10, 9
10. Paxton, 15-10, 10