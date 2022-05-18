Final ratings: Nebraska high school boys soccer

Here are the final Nebraska high school boys soccer ratings by World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek, as published in The World-Herald on May 19.

* * *

Top 10

Rank, school, record, previous ranking

1. Gretna 20-2 1

2. Omaha Skutt 19-3 2

3. Omaha Westside 15-5 5

4. Omaha Bryan 14-6 NR

5. Papillion-La Vista South 15-5 4

6. Omaha Creighton Prep 16-3 3

7. Lexington 19-3 6

8. Lincoln East 13-4 7

9. Millard South 11-7 9

10. Lincoln Southwest 12-4 8

CLASS A

1. Gretna 20-2 1

2. Omaha Westside 15-5 4

3. Omaha Bryan 14-6 9

4. Papillion-La Vista South 15-5 3

5. Omaha Creighton Prep 16-3 2

6. Lincoln East 13-4 5

7. Millard South 11-7 7

8. Lincoln Southwest 12-4 6

9. Kearney 11-5 8

10. Elkhorn South 8-7 NR

COMMENTS: A season of parity ends with resounding definition after Gretna left little doubt as to who the top team in the state was all along. The Dragons put the exclamation point on their first Class A title with an 8-0 win in the final. And don’t look now, but they’re loaded again next season. Gretna returns its top three scorers, and players that contributed seven of the eight goals in the championship match. On the other side of that lopsided final was a Westside team that was snake bit by red cards at the state tournament. The Warriors bring back a wealth of talent next season, putting them back into the title mix. Bryan set a foundation this season, reaching new heights in a run to the semifinals. The Bears bring back their leading scorer, but – much like Sarpy County cohort Papio South - will need to replace significant contributors. Prep will be squarely in the championship conversation next spring, too. The Junior Jays were again bitten by the late-season scoring bug. After averaging almost four goals per game through their first eight matches (all wins), Prep averaged 1.7 in their last ten.

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt 17-3 1

2. Lexington 19-3 2

3. Bennington 17-2 3

4. Waverly 15-3 4

5. Elkhorn Mount Michael 10-8 6

6. Scottsbluff 13-5 5

7. Elkhorn North 10-8 8

8. Grand Island Northwest 14-4 7

9. Columbus Scotus 12-5 9

10. South Sioux City 7-9 NR

COMMENTS: The controversial call late in the final that gave a penalty kick – and the eventual winner – is what most will remember about the latest installment of Skutt-Lexington. But don’t forget about the other 79 minutes of brilliance around that sequence. Skutt led early. Lexington leveled late. Both teams swung, and both absorbed shots. Now three-time defending champions, the SkyHawks will look to become the first boys program in state history to win four in a row. And they’ll have a roster to do just that. Back for Skutt next season are their top five scorers – all juniors this season – as well as a defense/keeper combo that registered 12 shutouts. Lexington showed the ability to replace top-end talent, and will have to do so again with five of their top six scorers graduating. Bennington will lose its glue guy in senior Oliver Benson (27 goals, 10 assists), but bring back a pair of big-time weapons in Kai Olbrich and Ayo-Oluwa Makinde, who combined for 38 goals and 25 assists. The Badgers have lost in the semifinals each of the last two seasons, but could be the primary challenger to the Skutt throne a year from now.

