Final ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 29

The final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 29.
Top 10
Team (record), points for-points against, previous rank
1. Gretna (12-1), 439-177, 4
2. Omaha Westside (12-1), 452-155, 2
3. Elkhorn South (9-2), 359-159, 3
4. Millard South (9-1), 417-162, 5
5. Bellevue West (10-2), 600-215, 1
6. Omaha Burke (8-3), 295-225, 6
7. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 330-160, 8
8. Bennington (13-0), 577-209, NR
9. Omaha North (6-6), 331-344, 7
10. North Platte (7-4), 352-273, 9
Class A
1. Gretna (12-1), 439-177, 4
2. Omaha Westside (12-1), 452-155, 2
3. Elkhorn South (9-2), 359-159, 3
4. Millard South (9-1), 417-162, 5
5. Bellevue West (10-2), 600-215, 1
6. Omaha Burke (8-3), 295-225, 6
7. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 330-160, 8
8. Omaha North (6-6), 331-344, 7
9. North Platte (7-4), 352-273, 9
10. Grand Island (7-4), 303-235, 10
Class B
1. Bennington (13-0), 577-209, 1
2. Aurora (10-3), 463-291, 3
3. Elkhorn (9-2), 334-201, 5
4. Omaha Skutt (7-4), 354-307, 6
5. Plattsmouth (10-1), 388-140, 2
6. Waverly (7-4), 365-241, 4
7. Scottsbluff (8-3), 440-210, 7
8. Seward (8-3), 303-257, 8
9. Norris (4-6), 322-246, 9
10. Grand Island Northwest (5-5), 325-297, 10
Class C-1
1. Columbus Lakeview (11-2), 501-199, 4
2. Pierce (10-3), 507-309, NR
3. Kearney Catholic (11-1), 393-109, 2
4. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1), 339-113, 1
5. Boone Central (9-2), 373-182, 3
6. Battle Creek (8-4), 329-199, 7
7. Columbus Scotus (9-2), 324-197, 5
8. Wayne (5-5), 274-222, 10
9. Milford (8-2), 301-178, 8
10. Wahoo (7-4), 245-182, 6
Class C-2
1. Fremont Bergan (13-0), 596-141, 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (11-2), 384-214, 2
3. Ord (10-2), 478-144, 6
4. David City Aquinas (8-3), 301-169, 3
5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3), 300-104, 4
6. Wilber-Clatonia (7-5), 355-273, 8
7. Yutan (8-2), 305-163, 9
8. Lincoln Lutheran (8-3), 290-204, 7
9. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-2), 311-217, 5
10. Wahoo Neumann (5-5), 207-183, NR
Eight Man-1
1. Howells-Dodge (13-0), 626-197, 2
2. Cross County (11-2), 734-282, 3
3. Burwell (11-1), 584-232, 1
4. Nebraska City Lourdes (10-1), 665-260, 4
5. Dundy County-Stratton (9-2), 516-281, 6
6. Anselmo-Merna (9-2), 502-127, 5
7. Weeping Water (9-1), 522-281, 7
8. Stanton (8-2), 397-195, 8
9. Hitchcock County (10-2), 559-184, 9
10. Neligh-Oakdale (8-2), 488-321, NR
Eight Man-2
1. Kenesaw (13-0), 770-245, 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1), 702-156, 2
3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2), 565-252, 3
4. Humphrey St. Francis (10-1), 492-188, 4
5. Osceola (9-2), 549-363, 5
6. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (8-4), 386-332, 7
7. Elgin/Pope John XXIII (8-4), 374-345, 10
8. Johnson-Brock (8-3), 473-239, 6
9. Pender (9-1), 533-204, 8
10. Riverside (8-2), 537-246, 9
Six Man
1. Cody-Kilgore (12-0), 835-221, 1
2. Potter-Dix (11-1), 724-282, 2
3. Spalding Academy (9-2), 551-235, 3
4. Sterling (8-1), 436-132, 4
5. McCool Junction (8-2), 570-241, 7
6. Wallace (9-2), 615-307, 6
7. Arthur County (7-3), 575-413, 5
8. Lincoln Parkview (7-3), 371-296, 8
9. Pawnee City (6-4), 439-266, 9
10. Red Cloud (8-1), 529-216, 10