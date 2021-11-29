 Skip to main content
Final ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 29
FOOTBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school football, Nov. 29

Check out the final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

The final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Nov. 29.

* * *

Top 10

Team (record), points for-points against, previous rank

Top 10

Class A

Class A

1. Gretna (12-1), 439-177, 4

2. Omaha Westside (12-1), 452-155, 2

3. Elkhorn South (9-2), 359-159, 3

4. Millard South (9-1), 417-162, 5

5. Bellevue West (10-2), 600-215, 1

6. Omaha Burke (8-3), 295-225, 6

7. Omaha Creighton Prep (7-3), 330-160, 8

8. Omaha North (6-6), 331-344, 7

9. North Platte (7-4), 352-273, 9

10. Grand Island (7-4), 303-235, 10

Class B

Class B

1. Bennington (13-0), 577-209, 1

2. Aurora (10-3), 463-291, 3

3. Elkhorn (9-2), 334-201, 5

4. Omaha Skutt (7-4), 354-307, 6

5. Plattsmouth (10-1), 388-140, 2

6. Waverly (7-4), 365-241, 4

7. Scottsbluff (8-3), 440-210, 7

8. Seward (8-3), 303-257, 8

9. Norris (4-6), 322-246, 9

10. Grand Island Northwest (5-5), 325-297, 10

Class C-1

Class C-1

1. Columbus Lakeview (11-2), 501-199, 4

2. Pierce (10-3), 507-309, NR

3. Kearney Catholic (11-1), 393-109, 2

4. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1), 339-113, 1

5. Boone Central (9-2), 373-182, 3

6. Battle Creek (8-4), 329-199, 7

7. Columbus Scotus (9-2), 324-197, 5

8. Wayne (5-5), 274-222, 10

9. Milford (8-2), 301-178, 8

10. Wahoo (7-4), 245-182, 6

Class C-2

Class C-2

1. Fremont Bergan (13-0), 596-141, 1

2. Norfolk Catholic (11-2), 384-214, 2

3. Ord (10-2), 478-144, 6

4. David City Aquinas (8-3), 301-169, 3

5. Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-3), 300-104, 4

6. Wilber-Clatonia (7-5), 355-273, 8

7. Yutan (8-2), 305-163, 9

8. Lincoln Lutheran (8-3), 290-204, 7

9. Hastings St. Cecilia (9-2), 311-217, 5

10. Wahoo Neumann (5-5), 207-183, NR

Eight Man-1

Eight Man-1

1. Howells-Dodge (13-0), 626-197, 2

2. Cross County (11-2), 734-282, 3

3. Burwell (11-1), 584-232, 1

4. Nebraska City Lourdes (10-1), 665-260, 4

5. Dundy County-Stratton (9-2), 516-281, 6

6. Anselmo-Merna (9-2), 502-127, 5

7. Weeping Water (9-1), 522-281, 7

8. Stanton (8-2), 397-195, 8

9. Hitchcock County (10-2), 559-184, 9

10. Neligh-Oakdale (8-2), 488-321, NR

Eight Man-2

Eight Man-2

1. Kenesaw (13-0), 770-245, 1

2. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1), 702-156, 2

3. Falls City Sacred Heart (8-2), 565-252, 3

4. Humphrey St. Francis (10-1), 492-188, 4

5. Osceola (9-2), 549-363, 5

6. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (8-4), 386-332, 7

7. Elgin/Pope John XXIII (8-4), 374-345, 10

8. Johnson-Brock (8-3), 473-239, 6

9. Pender (9-1), 533-204, 8

10. Riverside (8-2), 537-246, 9

Six Man

Six Man

1. Cody-Kilgore (12-0), 835-221, 1

2. Potter-Dix (11-1), 724-282, 2

3. Spalding Academy (9-2), 551-235, 3

4. Sterling (8-1), 436-132, 4

5. McCool Junction (8-2), 570-241, 7

6. Wallace (9-2), 615-307, 6

7. Arthur County (7-3), 575-413, 5

8. Lincoln Parkview (7-3), 371-296, 8

9. Pawnee City (6-4), 439-266, 9

10. Red Cloud (8-1), 529-216, 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

