Final ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer

COMMENTS: You may not think there’s much to debate after a 6-1 scoreline in the state finals. But the conversation now turns to where Gretna stacks up in the history of Nebraska soccer. After breaking the record for goals in a season in 2021, the Dragons now own marks for goals in a Class A girls final (six) and most wins by any girls program in back-to-back title seasons (42). There’s also debate behind them in the ratings, where Southeast holds on to the No. 2 spot based on its head-to-head win over Marian in the semifinals. The Knights were outplayed for much of that contest before winning in a shootout, though, so a case could be made that the Crusaders deserve the spot. Expect many of the same names in the ratings next season. Almost all of the teams that end the season ranked bring back either significant numbers or important pieces from this year’s teams. They’ll all likely be chasing Gretna again, as the Dragons return their top two scorers. Five of their six goals in the final came from players that will be back next season.
CLASS B
1. Omaha Skutt 17-2 1
2. Norris 19-2 2
3. Bennington 14-6 6
4. Columbus Scotus 16-3 4
5. Omaha Duchesne 15-4 3
6. Elkhorn North 10-8 5
7. Linc Luth/Raym Cent 11-5 8
8. Northwest 15-3 NR
9. Elkhorn 9-10 7
10. Omaha Mercy 12-8 9
COMMENTS: A state final that won’t soon be forgotten ended with the unlikeliest of storylines – a back-up keeper winning a shootout after giving up a pair of shaky goals in regulation. In the end it was Skutt winning its second-straight state title, and Norris left wondering what it needs to do to get over the hump. The Titans, runner-up to Skutt each of the last two seasons, will certainly miss the leadership of senior Sophie Talero next season. But with six of its top seven goal-scorers returning, Norris figures to again be in the hunt for that first championship. Offensive weapons are back for Bennington and Columbus Scotus, too. Both teams made runs to the state semifinals, and should have attacks that make them contenders next season. Who can dethrone Skutt, though? Now back-to-back champions, the SkyHawks will have to replace some significant leadership with six seniors. But returnint are the top two scorers, and a relatively young core that proved it can win in the most difficult of circumstances. They’ll again be a favorite next year.
