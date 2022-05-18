Final ratings: Nebraska high school girls soccer

Top 10

CLASS A

COMMENTS: You may not think there’s much to debate after a 6-1 scoreline in the state finals. But the conversation now turns to where Gretna stacks up in the history of Nebraska soccer. After breaking the record for goals in a season in 2021, the Dragons now own marks for goals in a Class A girls final (six) and most wins by any girls program in back-to-back title seasons (42). There’s also debate behind them in the ratings, where Southeast holds on to the No. 2 spot based on its head-to-head win over Marian in the semifinals. The Knights were outplayed for much of that contest before winning in a shootout, though, so a case could be made that the Crusaders deserve the spot. Expect many of the same names in the ratings next season. Almost all of the teams that end the season ranked bring back either significant numbers or important pieces from this year’s teams. They’ll all likely be chasing Gretna again, as the Dragons return their top two scorers. Five of their six goals in the final came from players that will be back next season.