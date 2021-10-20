 Skip to main content
Final ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 20
SOFTBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 20

Check out our final Nebraska high school softball ratings of the season by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck.

The final Nebraska high school softball ratings of the season by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.

* * *

Top 10, record, previous ranking

1. Omaha Skutt, 33-0, 1

2. Hastings, 35-6, 2

3. Lincoln Southwest, 40-6, 4

4. Bennington, 27-6, 3

5. Lincoln East, 35-10, 6

6. Gretna, 29-7, 5

7. Grand Island Northwest, 30-9, 9

8. Papillion-La Vista, 23-12, 8

9. Norfolk, 28-16, NR

10. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 10

Class A

1. Lincoln Southwest, 40-6, 1

2. Lincoln East, 35-10, 3

3. Gretna. 29-7, 2

4. Papillion-La Vista, 23-12, 4

5. Norfolk, 28-16, 6

6. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 5

7. Millard North, 23-12, 7

8. Millard South, 23-12, 8

9. Fremont, 29-13, 9

10. Elkhorn South, 20-12, 10

Class B

1. Omaha Skutt, 33-0, 1

2. Hastings, 35-6, 2

3. Bennington, 27-6, 3

4. Grand Island Northwest, 30-9, 5

5. Elkhorn, 18-16, 6

6. Wahoo, 28-5, 4

7. Norris, 17-16, 8

8. Beatrice, 19-9, 9

9. Scottsbluff, 29-9, 7

10. Omaha Gross, 18-13, 10

Class C

1. Wahoo Neumann, 34-2, 1

2. Yutan/Mead, 31-7, 3

3. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 24-9, 4

4. Kearney Catholic, 30-8, 5

5. Malcolm, 25-11, 7

6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 29-9, 2

7. Cozad, 24-13, 8

8. Freeman, 22-9, 6

9. Auburn, 20-11, 9

10. Gothenburg, 21-13, 10

