Final ratings: Nebraska high school softball, Oct. 20

The final Nebraska high school softball ratings of the season by World-Herald correspondent Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 20.
* * *
Top 10, record, previous ranking
1. Omaha Skutt, 33-0, 1
2. Hastings, 35-6, 2
3. Lincoln Southwest, 40-6, 4
4. Bennington, 27-6, 3
5. Lincoln East, 35-10, 6
6. Gretna, 29-7, 5
7. Grand Island Northwest, 30-9, 9
8. Papillion-La Vista, 23-12, 8
9. Norfolk, 28-16, NR
10. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 10
Class A
1. Lincoln Southwest, 40-6, 1
2. Lincoln East, 35-10, 3
3. Gretna. 29-7, 2
4. Papillion-La Vista, 23-12, 4
5. Norfolk, 28-16, 6
6. Omaha Marian, 24-7, 5
7. Millard North, 23-12, 7
8. Millard South, 23-12, 8
9. Fremont, 29-13, 9
10. Elkhorn South, 20-12, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt, 33-0, 1
2. Hastings, 35-6, 2
3. Bennington, 27-6, 3
4. Grand Island Northwest, 30-9, 5
5. Elkhorn, 18-16, 6
6. Wahoo, 28-5, 4
7. Norris, 17-16, 8
8. Beatrice, 19-9, 9
9. Scottsbluff, 29-9, 7
10. Omaha Gross, 18-13, 10
Class C
1. Wahoo Neumann, 34-2, 1
2. Yutan/Mead, 31-7, 3
3. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 24-9, 4
4. Kearney Catholic, 30-8, 5
5. Malcolm, 25-11, 7
6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 29-9, 2
7. Cozad, 24-13, 8
8. Freeman, 22-9, 6
9. Auburn, 20-11, 9
10. Gothenburg, 21-13, 10
Wahoo Neumann captured its second title in the Class C state softball tournament with a win over Yutan/Mead.