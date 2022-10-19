Final ratings: Nebraska high school softball

Here are the final Nebraska high school softball ratings for the 2022 season by Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 19.
Top 10/Class A
Team, record, previous rank
3. Papillion-La Vista, 24-10, 5
4. Elkhorn South, 27-10, 4
5. Millard West, 20-12, 9
7. Millard North, 25-9, 7
8. Papillion-La Vista South, 20-14, 6
9. Lincoln Southwest, 27-14, 8
10. Millard South, 21-11, 10
Class B
1. Grand Island Northwest, 33-3, 3
Class C
2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 35-4, 3
3. Wahoo Neumann, 27-7, 2
10. David City Aquinas, 21-10, 10
Photos: All-Nebraska softball teams through the years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!