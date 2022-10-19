 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOFTBALL

Final ratings: Nebraska high school softball

Check out the final high school softball ratings!

Here are the final Nebraska high school softball ratings for the 2022 season by Steve Beideck, as published in The World-Herald on Oct. 19.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Team, record, previous rank

1. Omaha Marian, 33-2, 2

2. Gretna, 37-2, 1

3. Papillion-La Vista, 24-10, 5

4. Elkhorn South, 27-10, 4

5. Millard West, 20-12, 9

6. Lincoln East, 31-9, 3

7. Millard North, 25-9, 7

8. Papillion-La Vista South, 20-14, 6

9. Lincoln Southwest, 27-14, 8

10. Millard South, 21-11, 10

Class B

1. Grand Island Northwest, 33-3, 3

2. Elkhorn, 22-11, 5

3. Wahoo, 29-4, 1

4. Blair, 31-6, 2

5. Seward, 26-11, 6

6. Bennington, 22-12, 4

7. Waverly, 16-11, 7

8. Beatrice, 19-7, 8

9. Scottsbluff, 23-10, 9

10. Norris, 16-12, 10

Class C

1. Yutan/Mead, 34-2, 1

2. Hastings St. Cecilia, 35-4, 3

3. Wahoo Neumann, 27-7, 2

4. Central City, 26-5, 5

5. Gothenburg, 25-7, 8

6. NEN, 25-9, 9

7. Polk County, 25-12, 7

8. Milford, 21-10, 4

9. Malcolm, 26-11, 6

10. David City Aquinas, 21-10, 10

Steve covers swimming, softball, track and field, the Omaha Lancers and more for The World-Herald.

