Here are the rankings for Nebraska high school baseball by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
Top 10
Rank, school, record, previous ranking
1. Millard West, 5-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 5-1, 5
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-0, 7
4. Millard South, 3-2, 3
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 2-2, 4
6. Millard North, 1-2, 10
7. Elkhorn South, 4-2, 2
8. Papillion-La Vista, 3-0, NR
9. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, NR
10. Lincoln East, 4-1, 6
CLASS A
1. Millard West, 5-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 5-1, 5
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 4-0, 7
4. Millard South, 3-2, 3
5. Creighton Prep, 2-2, 4
6. Millard North, 1-2, 9
7. Elkhorn South, 4-2, 2
8. Papillion-La Vista, 3-0, NR
9. Lincoln Pius X, 4-1, NR
10. Lincoln East, 4-1, 6
CLASS B
1. Omaha Gross, 4-1, 8
2. Elkhorn North, 3-2, 1
3. Omaha Skutt, 4-1, 3
4. Bennington, 4-0, 4
5. Norris, 3-3, 2
6. Elkhorn, 3-2, 6
7. Beatrice, 3-0, 9
8. Waverly, 2-3, 5
9. Platte Valley, 4-0, 10
10. Blair, 1-3, 7
CLASS C
1. Malcolm, 3-0, 1
2. Central City, 2-0, 6
3. Douglas County West, 3-0, 10
4. Plattsmouth, 1-2, 3
5. Platteview, 1-3, 4
6. Fairbury, 2-2, NR
7. Lincoln Christian, 3-1, 8
8. Auburn, 2-1, NR
9. St. Paul, 1-0, NR
10. Fort Calhoun, 2-1, NR
