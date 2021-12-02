 Skip to main content
Nebraska high school boys basketball preseason ratings
BOYS BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball preseason ratings

Nebraska high school boys basketball preseason ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 2.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

School, 2020-21 Record, 2020-21 year-end ranking

1. Bellevue West, 25-3, 2

2. Omaha Westside, 17-7, 8

3. Millard North, 27-2, 1

4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 23-3, 3

5. Omaha Central, 20-6, 7

6. Lincoln Pius X, 18-4, 5

7. Gretna, 12-10, NR

8. Grand Island, 12-11, NR

9. Papillion-La Vista, 16-7, 9

10. Millard South, 11-12, 10

Class B

1. Omaha Roncalli, 12-12, 8

2. Platteview, 20-5, 7

3. Waverly, 16-7, 4

4. Omaha Skutt, 19-5, 5

5. Bennington, 11-11, 10

6. Beatrice, 19-6, 1

7. Elkhorn North, 8-14, NR

8. Bennington, 11-11, 10

9. Aurora, 16-10, NR

10. Scottsbluff, 13-10, NR

Class C-1

1. Omaha Concordia, 23-5, 3

2. Ashland-Greenwood, 15-8, NR

3. Auburn, 26-0, 1

4. Wahoo, 18-7, 9

5. Kearney Catholic, 23-3, 7

6. Wayne, 23-7, 5

7. Milford, 26-1, 6

8. Pierce, 21-4, 8

9. Yutan, 24-3, 2 (C-2)

10. Adams Central, 26-3, 2

Class C-2

1. Grand Island CC, 25-4, 1

2. Humphrey/LHF, 23-5, 1 (D-1)

3. Howells-Dodge, 20-9, 2 (D-1)

4. Hartington CC, 20-8, 4

5. Freeman, 21-5, 5

6. Doniphan-Trumbull, 15-7, NR

7. Fremont Bergan, 14-9, NR

8. Cross County, 21-4, NR

9. Amherst, 23-3, NR

10. Laurel-CC/15-11, NR

Class D-1

1. Neb. City Lourdes, 15-9, 8

2. Burwell, 25-2, 5

3. North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-6, 4

4. Loomis, 22-5, 6 (D-2)

5. Kenesaw, 16-7, NR

6. Ansley-Litchfield, 20-5, 6

7. DC-Stratton, 12-11, NR

8. Elgin/PJ, 13-13, NR

9. Maywood-HC/16-9, NR

10. Mead, 16-7, NR

Class D-2

1. Falls City SH, 20-7, 1

2. Lincoln Parkview, 27-2/3

3. Osceola, 20-7, 8

4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 23-4, 7

5. Mullen, 23-4, 2

6. Humphrey SF, 22-5, 4

7. Medicine Valley, 14-9, NR

8. Wynot, 19-8, 5

9. Paxton, 15-10, 10

10. BDS, 19-6, 10 (D-1)

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

