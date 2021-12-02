Nebraska high school boys basketball preseason ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Dec. 2.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
School, 2020-21 Record, 2020-21 year-end ranking
1. Bellevue West, 25-3, 2
2. Omaha Westside, 17-7, 8
3. Millard North, 27-2, 1
4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 23-3, 3
5. Omaha Central, 20-6, 7
6. Lincoln Pius X, 18-4, 5
7. Gretna, 12-10, NR
8. Grand Island, 12-11, NR
9. Papillion-La Vista, 16-7, 9
10. Millard South, 11-12, 10
Class B
1. Omaha Roncalli, 12-12, 8
2. Platteview, 20-5, 7
3. Waverly, 16-7, 4
4. Omaha Skutt, 19-5, 5
5. Bennington, 11-11, 10
6. Beatrice, 19-6, 1
7. Elkhorn North, 8-14, NR
9. Aurora, 16-10, NR
10. Scottsbluff, 13-10, NR
Class C-1
1. Omaha Concordia, 23-5, 3
2. Ashland-Greenwood, 15-8, NR
3. Auburn, 26-0, 1
4. Wahoo, 18-7, 9
5. Kearney Catholic, 23-3, 7
6. Wayne, 23-7, 5
7. Milford, 26-1, 6
8. Pierce, 21-4, 8
9. Yutan, 24-3, 2 (C-2)
10. Adams Central, 26-3, 2
Class C-2
1. Grand Island CC, 25-4, 1
2. Humphrey/LHF, 23-5, 1 (D-1)
3. Howells-Dodge, 20-9, 2 (D-1)
4. Hartington CC, 20-8, 4
5. Freeman, 21-5, 5
6. Doniphan-Trumbull, 15-7, NR
7. Fremont Bergan, 14-9, NR
8. Cross County, 21-4, NR
9. Amherst, 23-3, NR
10. Laurel-CC/15-11, NR
Class D-1
1. Neb. City Lourdes, 15-9, 8
2. Burwell, 25-2, 5
3. North Platte St. Pat’s, 23-6, 4
4. Loomis, 22-5, 6 (D-2)
5. Kenesaw, 16-7, NR
6. Ansley-Litchfield, 20-5, 6
7. DC-Stratton, 12-11, NR
8. Elgin/PJ, 13-13, NR
9. Maywood-HC/16-9, NR
10. Mead, 16-7, NR
Class D-2
1. Falls City SH, 20-7, 1
2. Lincoln Parkview, 27-2/3
3. Osceola, 20-7, 8
4. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 23-4, 7
5. Mullen, 23-4, 2
6. Humphrey SF, 22-5, 4
7. Medicine Valley, 14-9, NR
8. Wynot, 19-8, 5
9. Paxton, 15-10, 10
10. BDS, 19-6, 10 (D-1)