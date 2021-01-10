 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings, Jan. 11
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings, Jan. 11

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 11.

* * *

Top 10/Class A

Record, previous ranking

1. Millard North, 11-0, 1

2. Bellevue West, 9-1, 2

3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-1, 3

4. Omaha Central, 11-1, 4

5. Lincoln Pius X, 7-0, 6

6. Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 7

7. Papio South, 6-4, 5

8. Lincoln Southeast, 5-2, 9

9. Omaha Westside, 7-3, 10

10. Grand Island, 7-2, NR

Class B

1. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 8-1, 1

2. Waverly, 8-1, 3

3. Omaha Skutt, 9-2, 4

4. Norris, 6-1, 2

5. Platteview, 9-2, 5

6. Elkhorn, 6-3, 6

7. Beatrice, 8-3, 7

8. Aurora, 6-5, 8

9. Bennington, 5-3, 9

10. Omaha Roncalli, 6-5, 10

Class C-1

1. Auburn, 10-0, 1

2. Adams Central, 12-1, 2

3. Kearney Catholic, 10-2, 3

4. Wahoo, 9-2, 4

5. Ogallala, 8-1, 5

6. St. Paul, 10-1, 7

7. Milford, 12-0, 9

8. North Bend, 7-1, 10

9. Wayne, 11-2, NR

10. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 8-2, NR

Class C-2

1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11-1, 1

2. BRLD, 6-2, 2

3. Oakland-Craig, 12-2, 3

4. Hershey, 10-1, 8

5. Bridgeport, 10-1, 4

6. Amherst, 10-1, NR

7. Heartland, 7-2, NR

8. Cross County, 10-2, 9

9. Sutton, 7-4, 7

10. Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-3, 5

Class D-1

1. Humphrey/LHF, 7-3, 2

2. North Platte St. Pat's, 9-3, 1

3. Howells-Dodge, 8-4, 3

4. Southern Valley, 9-1, 7

5. Burwell, 12-0, 8

6. NC Lourdes, 6-4, 9

7. Ansley-Litchfield, 10-2, 5

8. Elm Creek, 7-2, 6

9. Osmond, 9-2, 10

10. Mead, 6-2, NR

Class D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 9-0, 1

2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-2, 2

3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 87-1, 3

4. Loomis, 7-2, 5

5. Mullen, 9-2, 9

6. Humphrey Saint Francis, 8-3, 6

7. Wynot, 9-3, 4

8. Osceola, 8-2, 7

9. Diller-Odell, 8-2, 8

10. Stuart, 9-3, NR

Photos: Metro Conference basketball tournament finals

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert