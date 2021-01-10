Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings, Jan. 11

Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil, as published in The World-Herald on Jan. 11.
* * *
Top 10/Class A
Record, previous ranking
1. Millard North, 11-0, 1
2. Bellevue West, 9-1, 2
3. Omaha Creighton Prep, 10-1, 3
4. Omaha Central, 11-1, 4
5. Lincoln Pius X, 7-0, 6
6. Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 7
7. Papio South, 6-4, 5
8. Lincoln Southeast, 5-2, 9
9. Omaha Westside, 7-3, 10
10. Grand Island, 7-2, NR
Class B
1. Elkhorn Mount Michael, 8-1, 1
2. Waverly, 8-1, 3
3. Omaha Skutt, 9-2, 4
4. Norris, 6-1, 2
5. Platteview, 9-2, 5
6. Elkhorn, 6-3, 6
7. Beatrice, 8-3, 7
8. Aurora, 6-5, 8
9. Bennington, 5-3, 9
10. Omaha Roncalli, 6-5, 10
Class C-1
1. Auburn, 10-0, 1
2. Adams Central, 12-1, 2
3. Kearney Catholic, 10-2, 3
4. Wahoo, 9-2, 4
5. Ogallala, 8-1, 5
6. St. Paul, 10-1, 7
7. Milford, 12-0, 9
8. North Bend, 7-1, 10
9. Wayne, 11-2, NR
10. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 8-2, NR
Class C-2
1. Grand Island Central Catholic, 11-1, 1
2. BRLD, 6-2, 2
3. Oakland-Craig, 12-2, 3
4. Hershey, 10-1, 8
5. Bridgeport, 10-1, 4
6. Amherst, 10-1, NR
7. Heartland, 7-2, NR
8. Cross County, 10-2, 9
9. Sutton, 7-4, 7
10. Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-3, 5
Class D-1
1. Humphrey/LHF, 7-3, 2
2. North Platte St. Pat's, 9-3, 1
3. Howells-Dodge, 8-4, 3
4. Southern Valley, 9-1, 7
5. Burwell, 12-0, 8
6. NC Lourdes, 6-4, 9
7. Ansley-Litchfield, 10-2, 5
8. Elm Creek, 7-2, 6
9. Osmond, 9-2, 10
10. Mead, 6-2, NR
Class D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 9-0, 1
2. Falls City Sacred Heart, 8-2, 2
3. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 87-1, 3
4. Loomis, 7-2, 5
5. Mullen, 9-2, 9
6. Humphrey Saint Francis, 8-3, 6
7. Wynot, 9-3, 4
8. Osceola, 8-2, 7
9. Diller-Odell, 8-2, 8
10. Stuart, 9-3, NR