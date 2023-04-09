BOYS
TOP 10
3. Millard North, 9-2, NR
4. Papillion-La Vista South, 8-3, 4
7. Omaha Westside, 6-5, NR
8. Lincoln Southwest, 5-1, 3
CLASS A
2. Millard North, 9-2, NR
3. Papillion-La Vista South, 8-3, 3
5. Omaha Westside, 6-5, 9
6. Lincoln Southwest, 5-1, 2
10. Omaha Creighton Prep, 4-6, 8
CLASS B
4. South Sioux City, 5-2, 4
5. Columbus Scotus, 6-0, 8
10. Grand Island Northwest, 5-2, 6
GINW (lost to York 2-1 and Lexington 2-0)
GIRLS
TOP 10
3. Lincoln Southwest, 7-1, 3
5. Omaha Duchesne, 8-0, 5
6. Omaha Westside, 5-4, 6
8. Lincoln Pius X, 5-2, 8
CLASS A
3. Lincoln Southwest, 7-1, 3
5. Omaha Westside, 5-4, 5
7. Lincoln Pius X, 5-2, 7
8. Millard North, 5-4, NR
CLASS B
1. Omaha Duchesne, 8-0, 1
4. Columbus Scotus, 7-0, 4
5. Grand Island Northwest, 6-0, 7
8. Omaha Roncalli, 5-2, 9
9. Linc Luth/Raym Cent, 4-1, 8
Photos: All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years
2022
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!