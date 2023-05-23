With only three seniors on the roster, this might have been considered a rebuilding year for Lincoln East.

Coach Mychal Lanik certainly had those thoughts before the season began.

“We were so raw in early March,” he said. “I would go home and I could hardly sleep because we’d mess up so many things.”

From that humble beginning came a state champion, as unlikely as that may have seemed a few months ago. The young Spartans came together and made this a historic season, not just for the school but for the entire city.

East won its first championship and became the first Lincoln school since Southeast in 1977 to claim the Class A crown. The Spartans went out and earned that title, defeating defending champion Millard West 3-2 in a 10-inning thriller.

Lanik, in his fifth season as coach, has the program running on all cylinders. East has qualified for state three straight years, capping that run with a 31-4 team that went 4-0 at the tourney.

“It’s like life,” the coach said. “You get out of it what you put into it, and I know how hard this team worked.”

Those sleepless nights probably went away fairly early despite a season-opening loss to Lincoln Pius X. After a setback a week later against Grand Island, the Spartans won 13 straight — including a victory over Millard West.

East went 10-2 the rest of the way and defeated the Wildcats a second time in the late-season Millard South Invitational. It was no surprise when East and Millard West, ranked in the top two most of the season, reached the Class A final.

The first inning loomed large for both sides. Millard West left fielder Nixon Snyder threw out an East runner at the plate and the Wildcats had to settle for just one run against Spartans starter Carter Mick after loading the bases with none out.

Millard West led 2-0 after three innings before East tied it in the fifth. Spartans left fielder Troy Peltz then saved the game in the seventh, firing a strike to catcher Jeter Worthley to cut down the winning run at home.

Three innings later, Nebraska pledge Joey Senstock brought home Peltz with a long single to right. Reliever Paul Shortridge then retired the Wildcats in order in the 10th, triggering a dogpile near the mound.

One year earlier, it was Millard West enjoying the dogpile after a walk-off homer by A.J. Tauber gave the Wildcats an 11-10 victory over Millard South.

Lanik credited his players for maintaining their belief throughout the season. That included Harrison Biester, the only senior in the starting lineup for the championship game.

“Guys like Harrison, they never thought this was a rebuilding year,” the coach said. “Even when the guys made mistakes early on, they’d show up the next day and go back to work.”

With most of the roster coming back, an East repeat in 2024 is not out of the question. You’ve got to go back to 1961 and 1962 for the last Lincoln team (Southeast) to accomplish that feat, when the Knights won three in a row.

Lanik said he had received texts or emails from members of the 1977 Southeast squad, the last Lincoln school to win a Class A title.

“I tear up thinking about it,” he said. “There have been a ton of great teams and great coaches from Lincoln so for us to get this done means a lot.”

Wolves repeat

There also was high drama in the Class B final, where Elkhorn North repeated with a 2-1 win over Norris.

Making the big play was senior center fielder Drew Harper, an unlikely hero who was in the lineup because Colin Nowaczyk — the usual center fielder — was the starting pitcher. Harper charged the single by Kaizer Papenhagen and threw out the tying run at home to end the game.

Titans coach Sean Bartholomew was second-guessing himself afterward, having sent the runner home with LSU pledge Kale Fountain standing in the on-deck circle. My guess is that just about every coach would have taken the same gamble because it took a great throw from Harper to deny the Titans.

Clippers capture C

Malcolm, making its first state tourney appearance since 1942, captured the first Class C final since that class was discontinued after the 1960 season.

Starter Maddox Meyer tossed a two-hitter and Mason Wisnieski had a pair of RBIs in a 3-1 victory over Omaha Roncalli.

Malcolm (25-3) joined Lincoln East as the only teams to go unbeaten at state.

Stepping down

Three Class A coaches — Dave Cork of Millard North, Troy Charf of Pius and Brad Archer of Kearney — have announced they won’t return next season.

Cork has been coaching for 31 years, the past 22 guiding the Mustangs. He was at the helm for Millard North’s 35-0 championship run in 2005 and picked up career victory No. 400 this season.

Charf took the Thunderbolts to state nine times and won three state titles in 17 seasons, finishing with 264 wins. He’ll continue to teach and be an assistant football coach at Pius.

Archer has coached the Bearcats since the team began varsity play in 2018. He led Kearney to one district championship and state tourney berths in 2019 and 2022.

Final thought

Good luck to NSAA assistant director Dan Masters, who will be moving on to become the athletic director at Lincoln Lutheran.

Masters, who was in charge of baseball, is leaving the sport in great shape. His legacy will be this year’s change in state tournament format that led to live statewide coverage by Nebraska Public Media.

Three compelling tourney finals and a nice (and overdue) spotlight for the players. Good job, Dan.

Photos: Nebraska high school state baseball championship games